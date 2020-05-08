NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (“ServiceMaster” or the Company”) (NYSE: SERV) securities between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On October 22, 2019, ServiceMaster announced preliminary third quarter 2019 financial results, reporting net income of $25 million compared to net income in the prior year period of $71 million, and attributed the results to "termite damage claims arising primarily from Formosan termite activity." The Company also announced the sudden departure of Matthew J. Stevenson from his role as President of Terminix Residential.



On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.44, or 20%, to close at $44.70 per share on October 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2019, ServiceMaster announced its third quarter 2019 financial results in a press release that revealed the Company had been impacted by certain "legacy risks," including "termite damage claims."



On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.42, or nearly 4%, to close at $39.15 per share on November 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

