CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders held on May 6, 2020.



Stockholders elected all eight individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted “FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and “FOR” the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Proposal 1 Election of Directors For Against Abstain Non Votes Gary S. Guidry 183,716,287 7,029,500 46,281,779 43,081,178 Peter Dey 153,494,648 37,450,990 46,081,928 43,081,178 Evan Hazell ﻿184,669,107 6,251,405 46,107,054 43,081,178 Robert B. Hodgins 183,445,303 7,536,545 46,045,718 43,081,178 Ronald Royal 184,619,271 6,353,841 46,054,454 43,081,178 Sondra Scott 229,633,926 6,603,446 790,194 43,081,178 David P. Smith 183,464,344 7,581,762 45,981,460 43,081,178 Brooke Wade 165,621,508 25,425,476 45,980,582 43,081,178 Proposal 2 For Against Abstain Non Votes Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 269,830,981 9,554,547 723,216 0 Proposal 3 For Against Abstain Non Votes Approval of Named Executive

Officer Compensation 196,295,853 38,798,286 1,933,427 43,081,178

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is focused on its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will pursue new growth opportunities throughout Colombia and South America, leveraging our financial strength. The Company’s common shares trade on the NYSE American, Toronto Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release. Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

