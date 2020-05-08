﻿On Tuesday, June 9, 2020



BOSTON, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: IRL) announced that the Fund’s annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9 a.m., Eastern time, by virtual means over the Internet.



Only stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, May 4, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or at any adjournments thereof. Due to the public health impact of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, service providers, personnel and other stakeholders, the Meeting will be held solely by virtual means over the Internet. Stockholders of record on the record date may attend, participate in and vote at the Meeting by visiting the website set out in the proxy materials sent to stockholders.

At the annual meeting, stockholders will be asked to consider one nominee for election as a director of the Fund. A copy of the proxy materials is available on the Fund’s website - https://www.newirelandfund.com/proxy_materials_D1.html

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.