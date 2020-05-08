DENVER, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will attend the virtual 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Brandon Ridenour, Chief Executive Officer of ANGI Homeservices, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:50 a.m. ET. A live webcast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public on J.P Morgan’s website and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.angihomeservices.com/ and http://www.iac.com/Investors/.

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Approximately 250,000 service professionals find work through ANGI Homeservices, and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 20 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie’s List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com.

