VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V, VLEOF: OTC-QB) (“Voleo”, the “Company”) announces that further to its press release on May 7, 2020, the effective date for the one (1) for ten (10) consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") has been adjusted to 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The Company’s post-consolidation common shares will be posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of trading on Tuesday May 12, 2020, under the current symbol "TRAD" and new CUSIP number 928649201.



Registered shareholders that hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-consolidation common share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust, for exchange for new share certificates representing common shares on a post-consolidation basis.

For further details please refer to the Company’s press releases dated and April 2, 2020 and May 7, 2020.

