CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Painted Pony Energy Ltd. ("Painted Pony" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PONY) is pleased to announce the results from the 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2020 (the "Meeting").



ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the information circular of the Corporation dated March 20, 2020. The results of the voting on the election of directors is set forth below.

Director Nominee Outcome of Vote Percentage

of Votes For Percentage

of Votes Withheld Kevin D. Angus Passed 98.82 1.18 Glenn R. Carley Passed 98.79 1.21 Joan E. Dunne Passed 99.09 0.91 Nereus L. Joubert Passed 99.27 0.73 Lynn Kis Passed 99.08 0.92 Elizabeth G. Spomer Passed 99.16 0.84 George W. Voneiff Passed 99.04 0.96 Patrick R. Ward Passed 99.19 0.81

Each of the directors elected at the meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the by-laws of the Corporation.

Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which was filed on SEDAR under Painted Pony's profile at www.sedar.com .

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Corporation has the following committees: Audit and Risk Committee, Compensation and HR Committee, Governance Committee, Nominating Committee and Reserves and HSE Committee. Current committee membership is set forth below

Committee Chair Members Audit and Risk Committee Joan E. Dunne* Glenn R. Carley*

Lynn Kis* Compensation and HR Committee Kevin D. Angus* Glenn R. Carley*

Nereus L. Joubert* Governance Committee Nereus L. Joubert* Glenn R. Carley* Nominating Committee Nereus L. Joubert* Glenn R. Carley* Reserves and HSE Committee Lynn Kis* Kevin D. Angus*

Joan E. Dunne*

George W. Voneiff

* indicates independent directors

ABOUT PAINTED PONY

Painted Pony is a publicly-traded natural gas company based in Western Canada. The Corporation is primarily focused on the development of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. Painted Pony’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PONY”.

Contact Information:

Patrick R. Ward

President and Chief Executive Officer

Stuart W. Jaggard

Chief Financial Officer

Jason W. Fleury

Director, Investor Relations

(403) 776-3261

(403) 475-0440

1-866-975-0440 toll free

ir@paintedpony.ca

www.paintedpony.ca