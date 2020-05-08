FutureFuel First Quarter Net Income of $19.0 Million



Reports Net Income of $19.0 Million or $0.44 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.2 Million

CLAYTON, Mo., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp . (NYSE:FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the first quarter of 2019)

Revenues were $53.1 million, up 9.4% from $48.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million, up 87.9% from $5.4 million

Net income increased to $19.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, from $5.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

“Our first quarter earnings reflected the impact of the reinstated Biodiesel Blenders’ Tax Credit and encouraging seasonal demand within our Chemicals segment.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have continued to operate our Batesville, Arkansas manufacturing site as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure. Our people have been magnificent during this period and our priority has been to protect their well-being and support our customers and suppliers. In addition to this, the unprecedented decline in energy prices is also impacting demand, at least in the short term, among our customers in the energy markets.

Uncertainty is the key challenge that we face and FutureFuel is well positioned both financially and structurally to respond with the agility, flexibility and creativity that will be needed in the months ahead,” said Tom McKinlay, Chief Operating Officer for FutureFuel Corp.

“The strength of our balance sheet allowed us to declare a special dividend to our stockholders and still remain in a robust position moving into what is sure to be a turbulent year ahead,” said Rose Sparks, Chief Financial Officer for FutureFuel Corp.

2020 Cash Dividends

In the first three months of 2020, FutureFuel paid a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.06 per share on our common stock. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, we also declared a special cash dividend of $3.00 per share paid in April. The remaining quarterly dividends of $0.06 per share will be paid in June, September, and December.

Financial Overview and Key Operating Metrics

Financial and operating metrics, which include non-GAAP financial measures, include dollars in thousands, except per share amounts:

FutureFuel Corp.

Certain Financial and Operating

Metrics (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Dollar % 2020 2019 Change Change Revenue $ 53,082 $ 48,501 $ 4,581 9.4 % Income from operations $ 13,979 $ 1,211 $ 12,768 1054.3 % Net income $ 19,043 $ 5,499 $ 13,544 246.3 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.13 $ 0.31 238.5 % Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.13 $ 0.31 238.5 % Capital expenditures (net of customer reimbursements) $ 1,287 $ 423 $ 864 204.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,177 $ 5,415 $ 4,762 87.9 %

Financial and Business Summary

Consolidated sales revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $4,581 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. This increase primarily resulted from increased sales volumes in the biofuels segment that were partially offset by decreased prices of biodiesel as compared to the prior year three month period. Global fuel markets were impacted by reduced demand for oil caused by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of support by oil producing nations to cut supply. These factors resulted in significant declines in petroleum and biodiesel oil prices.

Income from operations in the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $12,768 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. This increase primarily resulted from: i) the blenders’ tax credit (“BTC”) being in effect for the current period verses not being in effect in the prior three-month period; and ii) the change in the unrealized and realized activity in derivative instruments with a gain of $6,857 in the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to a loss of $1,476 in the three months ended March 31, 2019. Also benefiting gross profit in both the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was the adjustment in the carrying value of our inventory as determined utilizing the LIFO method of inventory accounting. This adjustment increased gross profit by $1,319 and $1,637, respectively.

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $13,544 as compared to the same period in 2019. This increase resulted primarily from biodiesel tax credits and incentives that were in effect in the three months ended March 31, 2020 that were not in effect for 2019 (see Note 2 to our consolidated financial statements) and tax benefits in effect in the first quarter of 2020 not in effect for the same period in 2019 (see Note 11 to our consolidated financial statements). Partially offsetting this increase was the unrealized loss on equity securities.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were $1,608 in the first three months of 2020, compared with $2,246 in the same period in 2019. FutureFuel was reimbursed for a portion of these expenditures by certain customers as summarized in the following table.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash paid for capital expenditures $ 1,608 $ 2,246 Cash received from customers as reimbursement of capital expenditures $ (321 ) $ (1,823 ) Cash paid for capital expenditures, net of reimbursements $ 1,287 $ 423

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $307,746 as of March 31, 2020, compared with $316,951 as of December 31, 2019.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes a bleach activator for a major detergent manufacturer, proprietary herbicide and intermediates for major life sciences companies, and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements deal with FutureFuel’s current plans, intentions, beliefs, and expectations, and statements of future economic performance. Statements containing such terms as “believe,” “do not believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and other phrases of similar meaning are considered to contain uncertainty and are forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time FutureFuel or its representatives have made or will make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that the company makes with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases, or in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of FutureFuel’s authorized executive officers.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and the response thereto, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in FutureFuel’s Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in its future filings made with the SEC. An investor should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect FutureFuel management’s opinions only as of their respective dates. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties described in this document and in current and future filings with the SEC are not the only ones faced by FutureFuel. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the company to predict which will arise. There may be additional risks not presently known to the company or that the company currently believes are immaterial to its business. In addition, FutureFuel cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. If any such risks occur, FutureFuel’s business, operating results, liquidity, and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. An investor should consult any additional disclosures FutureFuel has made or will make in its reports to the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to FutureFuel or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, FutureFuel used adjusted EBITDA as a key operating metric to measure both performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a substitute for operating income, net income, or cash flow from operating activities (each as determined in accordance with GAAP), as a measure of performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. FutureFuel defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses, excluding, when applicable, non-cash share-based compensation expense, public offering expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs, purchase accounting adjustments, loss on disposal of property and equipment, gains or losses on derivative instruments, other non-operating income or expense. Information relating to adjusted EBITDA is provided so that investors have the same data that management employs in assessing the overall operation and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business. FutureFuel’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies; therefore, the results of its calculation are not necessarily comparable to the results of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA allows FutureFuel’s chief operating decision makers to assess the performance and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business on a consolidated basis to assess the ability of its operating segments to produce operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, to fund capital expenditures, and to pay dividends. In particular, FutureFuel management believes that adjusted EBITDA permits a comparative assessment of FutureFuel’s operating performance and liquidity, relative to a performance and liquidity based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of depreciation and amortization, which may vary among its operating segments without any correlation to their underlying operating performance, and of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense that varies widely among similar companies, and gains and losses on derivative instruments, whose immediate recognition can cause net income to be volatile from quarter to quarter due to the timing of the valuation change in the derivative instruments relative to the sale of biofuel.

A table included in this earnings release reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance financial measure, and a table reconciles adjusted EBITDA with cash flows from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP liquidity financial measure.

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,102 $ 243,331 Accounts receivable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit of

$108,599 and $97,295 at March 31, 2020 and December 31,

2019, respectively, and net of allowances for bad debt of $33

and $0 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 128,482 114,866 Inventory 41,451 37,573 Marketable securities 59,644 73,620 Other current assets 25,032 11,499 Total current assets 502,733 480,889 Property, plant and equipment, net 96,946 98,597 Other assets 7,221 7,019 Total noncurrent assets 104,167 105,616 Total Assets $ 606,878 $ 586,505 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit rebates due

customers of $41,440 and $39,423 $ 63,896 $ 62,554 Dividends payable 139,104 10,498 Other current liabilities 10,695 9,711 Total current liabilities 213,695 82,763 Deferred revenue – long-term 23,360 21,291 Other noncurrent liabilities 15,188 15,353 Total noncurrent liabilities 38,548 36,644 Total liabilities 252,243 119,407 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized,

none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized,

43,743,243, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019 4 4 Accumulated other comprehensive income (17 ) 296 Additional paid in capital 282,215 282,166 Retained earnings 72,433 184,632 Total Stockholders’ Equity 354,635 467,098 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 606,878 $ 586,505

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 53,082 $ 48,501 Cost of goods sold and distribution 36,683 45,239 Gross profit 16,399 3,262 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,585 1,345 Research and development expenses 835 706 2,420 2,051 Income from operations 13,979 1,211 Other income and expense, net (8,148 ) 5,246 Income before income taxes 5,831 6,457 Income tax (benefit) provision (13,212 ) 958 Net income $ 19,043 $ 5,499 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,743,243 43,743,243 Diluted 43,743,243 43,748,974 Comprehensive Income Net income $ 19,043 $ 5,499 Other comprehensive (loss) income from unrealized net (loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities (397 ) 256 Income tax effect 84 (54 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (313 ) 202 Comprehensive income $ 18,730 $ 5,701

FutureFuel Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 19,043 $ 5,499 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 3,004 2,725 Amortization of deferred financing costs 36 36 Benefit for deferred income taxes (22 ) (415 ) Change in fair value of equity securities 9,570 (3,008 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments (1,874 ) (286 ) Loss on the sale of investments 489 80 Stock based compensation 49 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2 3 Noncash interest expense 19 7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,803 ) (1,320 ) Accounts receivable – related parties 4,175 1,720 Inventory (3,878 ) (13,926 ) Income tax receivable (13,587 ) 1,340 Prepaid expenses 171 384 Other assets 120 36 Accounts payable 2,360 3,634 Accounts payable – related parties (815 ) (619 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,192 807 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties (64 ) - Deferred revenue 925 31 Other noncurrent liabilities (78 ) (17 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 4,034 (3,289 ) Cash flows from investing activities Collateralization of derivative instruments 1,876 590 Purchase of marketable securities (964 ) (9,096 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 4,484 7,709 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 50 5 Capital expenditures (1,608 ) (2,246 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 3,838 (3,038 ) Cash flows from financing activities Deferred financing costs (477 ) - Payment of dividends (2,624 ) (2,624 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,101 ) (2,624 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 4,771 (8,951 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 243,331 214,972 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 248,102 $ 206,021 Cash paid for interest $ 1 $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ 453 $ 3 Noncash investing and financing activities: Cash dividends declared, not paid $ 131,230 $ - Noncash capital expenditures $ - $ 210 Noncash operating leases $ - $ 432

FutureFuel Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure to Financial Measure

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 19,043 $ 5,499 Depreciation 3,004 2,725 Non-cash stock-based compensation 49 - Interest and dividend income (1,967 ) (2,362 ) Non-cash interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 56 43 Losses on disposal of property and equipment 2 3 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (6,857 ) 1,476 Loss (gain) on marketable securities 10,059 (2,927 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (13,212 ) 958 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,177 $ 5,415

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,034 $ (3,289 ) Benefit for deferred income taxes 22 415 Interest and dividend income (1,967 ) (2,362 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (13,212 ) 958 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (6,857 ) 1,476 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 1,874 286 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net 26,282 7,930 Other 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,177 $ 5,415

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Segment Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Custom chemicals $ 23,760 $ 23,700 Performance chemicals 3,933 3,652 Chemicals revenue $ 27,693 $ 27,352 Biofuels revenue 25,389 21,149 Total Revenue $ 53,082 $ 48,501 Segment gross profit (loss) Chemicals $ 8,014 $ 7,309 Biofuels 8,385 (4,047 ) Total gross profit 16,399 3,262

Depreciation is allocated to segment cost of goods sold based on plant usage. The total assets and capital expenditures of FutureFuel have not been allocated to individual segments as large portions of these assets are shared to varying degrees by each segment, causing such an allocation to be of little value.

COMPANY CONTACT

FutureFuel Corp.

Tom McKinlay

(314) 854-8352

www.futurefuelcorporation.com