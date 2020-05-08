CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. (“Badger” or “the Company”) announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2020 (the “Meeting”) were approved by shareholders. Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.



A total of 28,287,704 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 81.16% of the outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The nine director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxies and in person votes were received as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Glen Roane 27,100,000 96.17 1,077,970 3.83 Catherine Best 27,781,107 98.59 396,863 1.41 Grant Billing 28,145,529 99.88 32,441 0.12 David Bronicheski 27,758,804 98.51 419,166 1.49 William Derwin 27,976,003 99.28 201,967 0.72 Mary Jordan 27,769,939 98.55 408,031 1.45 William Lingard 28,174,187 99.99 3,783 0.01 Garry Mihaichuk 27,710,112 98.34 467,858 1.66 Paul Vanderberg 28,174,759 99.99 3,211 0.01

Further, of the proxies received 90.50% voted in favour of management’s approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as disclosed in the management proxy circular dated March 30, 2020. In addition, of the proxies received 99.99% voted in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditors.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

For further information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO

Darren Yaworsky, Vice President, Finance and CFO

Jay Bachman, Vice President, Financial Operations and Investor Relations

Badger Daylighting Ltd.

ATCO Building II

4th Floor, 919 11th Avenue, SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Daylighting Ltd.