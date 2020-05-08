TORONTO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YUKOTERRE RESOURCES INC. (“Yukoterre”) (CSE:YT), is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenny Choi to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



The appointment of Mr. Choi follows the resignation of Rene Bharti as the Chief Executive Officer and as a director of Yukoterre.

Mr. Choi is a corporate lawyer who is corporate secretary and legal consultant to various TSX and TSX Venture listed companies in the mining and technology industries. He was previously an associate at a large Toronto corporate law firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Mr. Choi studied at Western University, where he obtained a Juris Doctor from the Faculty of Law and an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School. Mr. Choi is also the Corporate Secretary of Yukoterre.

About Yukoterre



Yukoterre is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in the Yukon Territory. Its objective is to locate and develop mineral properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Division Mountain Property. For more information, please refer to Yukoterre’s prospectus dated June 26, 2019 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).



Yukoterre Resources Inc.

Kenny Choi

CEO & Corporate Secretary

Tel: (416) 861-2262

E-mail: Kenny.choi@fmresources.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

