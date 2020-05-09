TORONTO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2020 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the eleven nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 30, 2020 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:



Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Paul McFeeters 13,543,111 94.12 % 845,451 5.88 % Lawrence Cunningham 14,250,664 99.04 % 137,898 0.96 % Jeff Bender 13,650,964 94.87 % 737,598 5.13 % Mark Leonard 13,824,626 96.08 % 563,936 3.92 % Lori O’Neill 14,103,525 98.02 % 285,037 1.98 % Mark Miller 13,650,969 94.87 % 737,593 5.13 % Stephen R. Scotchmer 13,224,210 91.91 % 1,164,352 8.09 % Dexter Salna 13,122,272 91.20 % 1,266,290 8.80 % Robert Kittel 13,060,313 90.77 % 1,328,249 9.23 % Robin Van Poelje 13,127,660 91.24 % 1,260,902 8.76 % Susan Gayner 14,287,599 99.30 % 100,963 0.70 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.



About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.