TORONTO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2020 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the eleven nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 30, 2020 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Paul McFeeters
|13,543,111
|94.12
|%
|845,451
|5.88
|%
|Lawrence Cunningham
|14,250,664
|99.04
|%
|137,898
|0.96
|%
|Jeff Bender
|13,650,964
|94.87
|%
|737,598
|5.13
|%
|Mark Leonard
|13,824,626
|96.08
|%
|563,936
|3.92
|%
|Lori O’Neill
|14,103,525
|98.02
|%
|285,037
|1.98
|%
|Mark Miller
|13,650,969
|94.87
|%
|737,593
|5.13
|%
|Stephen R. Scotchmer
|13,224,210
|91.91
|%
|1,164,352
|8.09
|%
|Dexter Salna
|13,122,272
|91.20
|%
|1,266,290
|8.80
|%
|Robert Kittel
|13,060,313
|90.77
|%
|1,328,249
|9.23
|%
|Robin Van Poelje
|13,127,660
|91.24
|%
|1,260,902
|8.76
|%
|Susan Gayner
|14,287,599
|99.30
|%
|100,963
|0.70
|%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com
Constellation Software Inc.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
