7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, Controllers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$608.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$768.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Controllers will reach a market size of US$420.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automatic Feeding Market: Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automatic Feeding Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Global Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products: A Major
Growth Influencing Factor in the Automated Feeding Market
Global Meat Consumption in Million Tons by Meat Type for the
Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Global Demand for Dairy Products: Annual Growth Rate (%) of Per
Capita Consumption of Various Dairy Products in Developed and
Developing Regions for the Period 2008-17 and 2018-27
Pig Farmers Look to Enhance Profit Margins with Efficient
Automatic Pig Feeders
Growing Demand for Pigmeat and Focus of Pig Farmers on
Increasing Production Volumes Drive Demand for Automated Pig
Feeders
Global Pork Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight
Equivalent) by Select Countries for the Period 2015-2019
Global Pork Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight
Equivalent) by Select Countries for the Period 2015-2019
With Dairy Farms Embracing Automation Technologies, Automated
Feeding Systems Market is Poised for Growth
Automated Calf Feeding Systems Emerge as Integral Constituents
of Automated Dairy Farms
Automatic Calf Feeders: Enabling Producers to Increase
Productivity, Improve Efficiency and Reduce Labor Costs
Automated Feeder Systems Allow Farmers to Monitor Milk
Consumption of Calves and Appropriately Commence Weaning
Effective Introduction of Calves to Feeder Systems: Vital for
Improving ROI
Robotic Feeders Begin to Find Favor among EU Beef Producers
Automatic Feeding Lines in Poultry Farms: Advantages of
Significant Cost Savings and Better Efficiency
Rising Demand for Poultry Products: An Opportunity for
Automatic Feeding Market
Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready
to Cook Equivalent) by Select Countries for the Period 2015-
2019
Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready
to Cook Equivalent) by Select Countries for the Period 2015-
2019
Automatic Feeders Ensure Balanced Feed Availability for Aquatic
Ecosystems
Rising Demand for Goat?s Milk and Subsequent Increase in Goat
Farming Propels Automated Feeding System Market
Fully Automated Feeding Machines: The Future of Automated
Feeding Market
Innovations & Advancements
CulinaFlexpro: A Fully Automatic Feeding System for Suckling Pigs
Lely Unveils Lely Vector Feeding System with Improved Mixing
and Feeding Robot
Westair Launches Multizone Automatic Feeding System for
Aquaculture
Lely North America Unveils New Milking and Feeding Systems
DeLaval Unveils New New Robotic Feed Pusher and Remixer
Hanen Automatic Solar-Powered Programmable Cattle Feeder:
Providing Accurate Nutrition
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automatic Feeding
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automatic Feeding Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automatic Feeding Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Controllers (Feeding Line) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Controllers (Feeding Line) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Mixers (Feeding Line) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Mixers (Feeding Line) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Distributors (Feeding Line) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Distributors (Feeding Line) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Conveyors (Feeding Line) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Conveyors (Feeding Line) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Equine Feeders (Individual Feeding Equipment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Equine Feeders (Individual Feeding Equipment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Cow Feeders (Individual Feeding Equipment) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Cow Feeders (Individual Feeding Equipment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Waterers (Individual Feeding Equipment) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Waterers (Individual Feeding Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automatic Feeding Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Automatic Feeding Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Feeding Line: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Automatic Feeding Market Share
Breakdown by Feeding Line: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Automatic Feeding Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Individual Feeding Equipment:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Automatic Feeding Market Share
Breakdown by Individual Feeding Equipment: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Automatic Feeding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Feeding Line: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Automatic Feeding Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Feeding Line for 2019 and 2025
Table 23: Canadian Automatic Feeding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Individual Feeding Equipment: 2018
to 2025
Table 24: Automatic Feeding Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Individual Feeding Equipment for 2019 and
2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Automatic Feeding: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feeding Line for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Automatic Feeding Market Share Analysis by
Feeding Line: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Market for Automatic Feeding: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Individual Feeding
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Japanese Automatic Feeding Market Share Analysis by
Individual Feeding Equipment: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Automatic Feeding Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Feeding Line for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese Automatic Feeding Market by Feeding Line:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Chinese Automatic Feeding Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Individual Feeding Equipment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Chinese Automatic Feeding Market by Individual
Feeding Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automatic Feeding Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Automatic Feeding Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Automatic Feeding Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Automatic Feeding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Feeding Line: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Automatic Feeding Market Share Breakdown by
Feeding Line: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Automatic Feeding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Individual Feeding Equipment:
2018-2025
Table 38: European Automatic Feeding Market Share Breakdown by
Individual Feeding Equipment: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: Automatic Feeding Market in France by Feeding Line:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: French Automatic Feeding Market Share Analysis by
Feeding Line: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Automatic Feeding Market in France by Individual
Feeding Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: French Automatic Feeding Market Share Analysis by
Individual Feeding Equipment: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Automatic Feeding Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feeding Line for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Automatic Feeding Market Share Breakdown by
Feeding Line: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Automatic Feeding Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Individual
Feeding Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: German Automatic Feeding Market Share Breakdown by
Individual Feeding Equipment: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Automatic Feeding Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Feeding Line for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian Automatic Feeding Market by Feeding Line:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Italian Automatic Feeding Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Individual Feeding Equipment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Italian Automatic Feeding Market by Individual
Feeding Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Automatic Feeding: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feeding Line
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Automatic Feeding Market Share
Analysis by Feeding Line: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Automatic Feeding: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Individual
Feeding Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: United Kingdom Automatic Feeding Market Share
Analysis by Individual Feeding Equipment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Automatic Feeding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Feeding Line: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Automatic Feeding Market Share
Breakdown by Feeding Line: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Rest of Europe Automatic Feeding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Individual Feeding Equipment:
2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe Automatic Feeding Market Share
Breakdown by Individual Feeding Equipment: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Automatic Feeding Market in Asia-Pacific by Feeding
Line: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Automatic Feeding Market Share Analysis
by Feeding Line: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Automatic Feeding Market in Asia-Pacific by
Individual Feeding Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Automatic Feeding Market Share Analysis
by Individual Feeding Equipment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Automatic Feeding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Feeding Line: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Automatic Feeding Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Feeding Line for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Rest of World Automatic Feeding Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Individual Feeding Equipment: 2018
to 2025
Table 66: Automatic Feeding Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Individual Feeding Equipment for
2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGCO CORPORATION
BIG DUTCHMAN INC.
DELAVAL
GEA GROUP AG
KUHN SA
LELY HOLDING SARL
PELLON GROUP OY
ROVIBEC AGRISOLUTIONS INC
ROXELL
TRIOLIET B.V.
VDL AGROTECH BV
V. CURATED RESEARCH
