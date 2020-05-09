New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797952/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$764.8 Million by the year 2025, Transponder will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Transponder will reach a market size of US$65.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$300.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B): A Prelude
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need to Ease Air Traffic Congestion and Monitor Wider Area Not
Covered by Radar Surveillance to Spur Growth in ADS-B Mandate
Exponential Growth in Air Traffic: Need for ADS-B Deployment
Demand Growth in Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic for the
Period 2006-2019
Increasing Investments into Airport Construction Projects:
Potential for Growth
Global Investments into New and Existing Airport Construction
Projects in US$ Million for the Years 2018-2022
ADS-B: An Important Component of Air Traffic Modernization Efforts
World Makes Gradual Transition towards ADS-B Technology
ADS-B Out Mandate by Country
Integration of ADS-B into Drones: A Move to Enhance Safety
Advantages of Low Power ADS-B for UAS: An Overview
DJI to Equip Consumer Drones with ADS-B Sensors
Significant Impact of ADS-B Mandate on Flight Training
Need to Comply with ADS-B Out Mandate Fuels Airline Interest in
ADS-B In
As the 2020 Compliance Deadline Approaching, Significant Growth
Opportunities Exist for ADS-B-related Retrofit Market
Compliance with 2020 ADS-B Mandate: Potential for Other
Upgrades to Pick Pace
Space Industry Set to Play a Game-Changing Role in Next-Gen
Aviation through Space-based ADS-B Systems
Space-based ADS-B to Transform ATC in North Atlantic
NASA Proposes Use of Blockchain Technology to Encrypt ADS-B
Faulty Receiver Fingered as the Reason for ADS-B Problems with
GPS in Few Aircrafts
FAA Releases Policy for Flying without ADS-B after 2020
Erroneous ADS-B Codes: A Concern for the Aviation Industry
Business Aviation Operators Raise Privacy Concerns Related to
ADS-B Mandate
High Cost of Complying with ADS-B Mandate: A Major Restraint
Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)
ADS-B In and ADS-B Out
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analytics
