1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$764.8 Million by the year 2025, Transponder will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Transponder will reach a market size of US$65.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$300.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aspen Avionics, Inc.

Avidyne Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

FreeFlight Systems

Garmin Ltd.

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indra Sistemas SA

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thales Group

Trig Avionics Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B): A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Need to Ease Air Traffic Congestion and Monitor Wider Area Not

Covered by Radar Surveillance to Spur Growth in ADS-B Mandate

Exponential Growth in Air Traffic: Need for ADS-B Deployment

Demand Growth in Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic for the

Period 2006-2019

Increasing Investments into Airport Construction Projects:

Potential for Growth

Global Investments into New and Existing Airport Construction

Projects in US$ Million for the Years 2018-2022

ADS-B: An Important Component of Air Traffic Modernization Efforts

World Makes Gradual Transition towards ADS-B Technology

ADS-B Out Mandate by Country

Integration of ADS-B into Drones: A Move to Enhance Safety

Advantages of Low Power ADS-B for UAS: An Overview

DJI to Equip Consumer Drones with ADS-B Sensors

Significant Impact of ADS-B Mandate on Flight Training

Need to Comply with ADS-B Out Mandate Fuels Airline Interest in

ADS-B In

As the 2020 Compliance Deadline Approaching, Significant Growth

Opportunities Exist for ADS-B-related Retrofit Market

Compliance with 2020 ADS-B Mandate: Potential for Other

Upgrades to Pick Pace

Space Industry Set to Play a Game-Changing Role in Next-Gen

Aviation through Space-based ADS-B Systems

Space-based ADS-B to Transform ATC in North Atlantic

NASA Proposes Use of Blockchain Technology to Encrypt ADS-B

Faulty Receiver Fingered as the Reason for ADS-B Problems with

GPS in Few Aircrafts

FAA Releases Policy for Flying without ADS-B after 2020

Erroneous ADS-B Codes: A Concern for the Aviation Industry

Business Aviation Operators Raise Privacy Concerns Related to

ADS-B Mandate

High Cost of Complying with ADS-B Mandate: A Major Restraint

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

ADS-B In and ADS-B Out





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS

2025

Table 3: Transponder (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Transponder (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Receiver (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Receiver (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Antenna (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Antenna (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: ADS-B Ground Receivers (Component) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 10: ADS-B Ground Receivers (Component) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Other Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Terminal Maneuvering Area (TMA) Surveillance

(Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Terminal Maneuvering Area (TMA) Surveillance

(Application) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Airborne Surveillance (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 16: Airborne Surveillance (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

NextGen: FAA-Led Modernization of Air Transportation System in

the US

US Aviation Industry?s Compliance with ADS-B Mandate Progresses

at a Steady Pace

Number and Proportion of Aircrafts Compliant with 2020 ADS-B

Mandate in the US

ADS-B Out Status for Business Jets and Business Turboprops

(As of February 2018)

US Increases Military Budget Allocations for ADS-B Upgrades

Delays in ADS-B Deployments Becomes a Key Concern for Airlines

and ATC

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: United States Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application:

2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 23: Canadian Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Canadian Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automatic

Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2019 and 2025

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Chinese Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Slow Progress in Europe?s Compliance with 2020 ADS-B Mandate

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: French Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 42: French Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by

Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS

2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2019 and 2025

Table 49: Italian Demand for Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Italian Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast

(ADS-B) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Automatic Dependent

Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS

2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019

VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS

2025

Table 57: Rest of Europe Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: Rest of Europe Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

ADS-B Implementation across Asia-Pacific Advancing at a Strong

Rate

Market Analytics

Table 59: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS

2025

Table 61: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective

by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B)

Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Rest of World Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Rest of World Automatic Dependent Surveillance

Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS

2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

