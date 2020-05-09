New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Content Recognition Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797951/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Audio, Video, & Image Recognition will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 33.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$184.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$291.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Audio, Video, & Image Recognition will reach a market size of US$221.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACRCloud Limited

ArcSoft, Inc.

Audible Magic

Digimarc Corporation

Google LLC

Gracenote, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mufin GmbH

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Shazam Entertainment Ltd.

Vobile, Inc.

Voiceinteraction







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797951/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Automatic Content Recognition Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automatic Content Recognition Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Real Time Content Analytics (Solution) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Real Time Content Analytics (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Audio, Video, & Image Recognition (Solution) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Audio, Video, & Image Recognition (Solution) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Security & Copyright Management (Solution) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Security & Copyright Management (Solution) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Voice & Speech Recognition (Solution) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Voice & Speech Recognition (Solution) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Data Management & Metadata (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Data Management & Metadata (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Content Aggregation, Processing, Filtering, &

Enhancement (Solution) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Content Aggregation, Processing, Filtering, &

Enhancement (Solution) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Encoding & Transcoding Solution (Solution) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Encoding & Transcoding Solution (Solution) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 17: Broadcast & Media Monitoring (Solution) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Broadcast & Media Monitoring (Solution) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Media Synchronization (Solution) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Media Synchronization (Solution) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Audience Measurement (Solution) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Audience Measurement (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Acoustic & Digital Video Fingerprinting (Technology)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Acoustic & Digital Video Fingerprinting (Technology)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Optical Character Recognition (Technology) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Optical Character Recognition (Technology) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Digital Audio, Video & Image Watermarking

(Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2018 to 2025

Table 28: Digital Audio, Video & Image Watermarking

(Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Speech Recognition (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 30: Speech Recognition (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 32: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: E-Commerce (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 36: E-Commerce (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Education (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Education (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Automotive (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 40: Automotive (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: IT & Telecommunication (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 42: IT & Telecommunication (Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Healthcare (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Defense & Public Safety (Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 46: Defense & Public Safety (Vertical) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Avionics (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 48: Avionics (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Other Verticals (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 50: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automatic Content Recognition Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 51: United States Automatic Content Recognition Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 52: United States Automatic Content Recognition Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Automatic Content Recognition Market in US$ Thousand

in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 54: United States Automatic Content Recognition Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Automatic Content Recognition Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Automatic Content Recognition Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 57: Canadian Automatic Content Recognition Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 58: Automatic Content Recognition Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and

2025

Table 59: Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 60: Canadian Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Canadian Automatic Content Recognition Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 62: Canadian Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 63: Japanese Market for Automatic Content Recognition:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Japanese Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automatic

Content Recognition Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 66: Japanese Automatic Content Recognition Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automatic

Content Recognition in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Automatic Content Recognition Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 69: Chinese Automatic Content Recognition Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Chinese Automatic Content Recognition Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Automatic Content Recognition Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 72: Automatic Content Recognition Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Automatic Content Recognition in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Chinese Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automatic Content Recognition Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 75: European Automatic Content Recognition Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 76: European Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: European Automatic Content Recognition Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 78: European Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Automatic Content Recognition Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: Automatic Content Recognition Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 81: European Automatic Content Recognition Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 82: European Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 83: Automatic Content Recognition Market in France by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 84: French Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: French Automatic Content Recognition Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Automatic Content Recognition Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 88: French Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 89: Automatic Content Recognition Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 90: German Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: German Automatic Content Recognition Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: German Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Automatic Content Recognition Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 95: Italian Automatic Content Recognition Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 96: Italian Automatic Content Recognition Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 97: Automatic Content Recognition Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Automatic Content Recognition Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 99: Italian Demand for Automatic Content Recognition in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: Italian Automatic Content Recognition Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 101: United Kingdom Market for Automatic Content

Recognition: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 102: United Kingdom Automatic Content Recognition Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automatic Content Recognition Market in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: United Kingdom Automatic Content Recognition Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automatic Content Recognition in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 106: Automatic Content Recognition Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 108: Rest of Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 110: Automatic Content Recognition Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019

and 2025

Table 111: Rest of Europe Automatic Content Recognition

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 112: Rest of Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 113: Automatic Content Recognition Market in Asia-Pacific

by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automatic Content Recognition Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Automatic Content Recognition Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Automatic Content Recognition Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Automatic Content Recognition Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Automatic Content Recognition Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 119: Rest of World Automatic Content Recognition Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 120: Automatic Content Recognition Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019

and 2025

Table 121: Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis in

Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Rest of World Automatic Content Recognition Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 123: Rest of World Automatic Content Recognition Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 124: Rest of World Automatic Content Recognition Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACRCLOUD LIMITED

ARCSOFT, INC.

AUDIBLE MAGIC

DIGIMARC CORPORATION

GOOGLE

GRACENOTE

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

SHAZAM ENTERTAINMENT

VOBILE

VOICEINTERACTION

MUFIN GMBH

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797951/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001