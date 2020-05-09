New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Passenger Information System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797947/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.3 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Information Display Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$521.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$669.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passenger Information Display Systems will reach a market size of US$599.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Poised to Benefit from Growing Urbanization Trend and
Consumer Need for Real-time Transit Information
Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for
the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Automated Passenger Counting Systems Provide Cost Benefits and
Operational Advantages
Passenger Information Systems Contribute towards Significant
Improvements in Passenger Satisfaction Levels
Growing Significance of Automatic Passenger Counting Systems in
Simplifying Public Transportation
Evolving Expectations of Passengers Drives Demand for Automated
Passenger Information Systems for Trains
Demand for Real-time Schedule Updates and Infotainment
Solutions Drives Demand for Passenger Information Systems in
Buses and Trains
Smart Apps Play a Vital Role in Communicating Real-Time Transit
Bus Route Info to Passengers
Real-time Displays: Helping Improve Passenger Information
Advancements in Public Transport Information Systems Spur Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automated Passenger Information System
Automated Passenger Counting System
