4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, 2D AOI Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 2D AOI Systems will reach a market size of US$84.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$236 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market: Prelude
2D AOI Systems Leads Global AOI Market, 3D AOI Systems Present
High Growth Potential
Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019
Inline AOI Systems: Faster Rate of Inspection Fuels Market Growth
Asian Countries at the Forefront of Growth in the AOI Systems
Global Automated Optical Inspection Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
A Glance at Major Manufacturers of AOI Systems
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Need for Automated Optical Inspection Technology for
Fast and Accurate Inspections
Manual Inspection VS AOI: A Review of Advantages and Disadvantages
AOI Systems Become Vital for Quality Control and Inspection in
Automotive Production Lines
Multi-angle AOI Solution for Automotive Assembly Units
Inspecting Painted Surfaces of Automobiles: AOI Systems Ensure
Flawless Results
Ever-Increasing Usage of Electronic Components in Automobiles
Augurs Well for AOI Systems Market
Automotive Electronics Market: %CAGR for Electronics Systems in
Automotive, Communication, Consumer and Computer Industries
for 2015-2020
Growing Use of Electronic Systems in Automobiles: Electronic
Systems as % of Total Automobile Cost for the Years 1970,
1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030
As Autonomous Vehicles Drive Innovations in PCB Manufacturing,
Demand Rises for AOI Systems
With Consumer Electronics Sales Riding on the Growing Demand
for Smart Devices, Subsequent Increase in PCB Manufacturing
Drives Demand for AOI Systems
Consumer Electronics Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
AOI Systems Emerge as a Critical Quality Control Technique for
Electronics PCB Manufacturing
Sustained Growth of PCB Manufacturing Activity Spurs Need for
AOI Systems
Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
A Glance at Select AOI Systems
AOI Systems Enhance Accuracy and Quality of PCBs
Comparing 2D and 3D AOI Systems for PCBs
Significant Growth Opportunity for AOI Systems in PCA Quality
Control
Need for ECMs to Use AOI Systems
Digitization of Industrial Activity Enhances Use of Industrial
Electronics, Fueling Need for AOI Systems
Industry 4.0?s Transformative Impact on PCB Manufacture: An
Opportunity for AOI Systems Market
High-Quality and Sturdy Requirements of Aerospace Engineering
Boost Demand for AOI Systems in Aerospace Industry
Combining 2D and 3D AOI: An Effective Inspection Solution
Price: A Key Consideration for Adoption of AOI Systems
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automated Optical Inspection
2D AOI Systems and 3D AOI Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: 2D AOI Systems (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: 2D AOI Systems (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: 3D AOI Systems (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: 3D AOI Systems (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Inline AOI (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Inline AOI (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Offline AOI (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Offline AOI (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
US AOI Systems Market: An Overview
Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems Market in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Industry for 2019
and 2025
US 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI): Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Application for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in
US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 14: United States Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 16: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 17: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 18: Canadian Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Automated Optical Inspection
(AOI) System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automated
Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS
2025
CHINA
Consistent Surge in Electronics Production Fuels Market for AOI
Systems in China
Market Analytics
Table 23: Chinese Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 24: Chinese Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 26: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
AOI System Market in Europe: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 27: European Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 28: European Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: European Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
2018-2025
Table 30: European Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019
and 2025
FRANCE
Table 33: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in
France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: French Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: French Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 36: French Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: German Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 40: German Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 41: Italian Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: Italian Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 44: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: United Kingdom Market for Automated Optical
Inspection (AOI) System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: United Kingdom Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019
VS 2025
RE¬ST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
2018-2025
Table 50: Rest of Europe Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Rest of Europe Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 52: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in
Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Rest of World Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 58: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 59: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market
Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of World Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
System Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AOI SYSTEMS LTD.
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
DAIICHI JITSUGYO
GOEPEL ELECTRONIC GMBH
KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY
MACHINE VISION PRODUCTS
MIRTEC
NORDSON CORPORATION
OMRON CORPORATION
ORBOTECH
SAKI CORPORATION
TEST RESEARCH
VI TECHNOLOGY
VISCOM AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
