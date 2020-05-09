New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797946/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, 2D AOI Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 2D AOI Systems will reach a market size of US$84.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$236 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aoi Systems Ltd.

Camtek Ltd.

CyberOptics Corporation

Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd.

Goepel Electronic GmbH

Koh Young Technology, Inc.

Machine Vision Products, Inc.

Mirtec Co., Ltd.

Nordson Corporation

Omron Corporation

Orbotech Ltd.

Saki Corporation

Test Research, Inc.

Vi Technology

Viscom AG







Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market: Prelude

2D AOI Systems Leads Global AOI Market, 3D AOI Systems Present

High Growth Potential

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019

Inline AOI Systems: Faster Rate of Inspection Fuels Market Growth

Asian Countries at the Forefront of Growth in the AOI Systems

Global Automated Optical Inspection Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

A Glance at Major Manufacturers of AOI Systems





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Need for Automated Optical Inspection Technology for

Fast and Accurate Inspections

Manual Inspection VS AOI: A Review of Advantages and Disadvantages

AOI Systems Become Vital for Quality Control and Inspection in

Automotive Production Lines

Multi-angle AOI Solution for Automotive Assembly Units

Inspecting Painted Surfaces of Automobiles: AOI Systems Ensure

Flawless Results

Ever-Increasing Usage of Electronic Components in Automobiles

Augurs Well for AOI Systems Market

Automotive Electronics Market: %CAGR for Electronics Systems in

Automotive, Communication, Consumer and Computer Industries

for 2015-2020

Growing Use of Electronic Systems in Automobiles: Electronic

Systems as % of Total Automobile Cost for the Years 1970,

1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030

As Autonomous Vehicles Drive Innovations in PCB Manufacturing,

Demand Rises for AOI Systems

With Consumer Electronics Sales Riding on the Growing Demand

for Smart Devices, Subsequent Increase in PCB Manufacturing

Drives Demand for AOI Systems

Consumer Electronics Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

AOI Systems Emerge as a Critical Quality Control Technique for

Electronics PCB Manufacturing

Sustained Growth of PCB Manufacturing Activity Spurs Need for

AOI Systems

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

A Glance at Select AOI Systems

AOI Systems Enhance Accuracy and Quality of PCBs

Comparing 2D and 3D AOI Systems for PCBs

Significant Growth Opportunity for AOI Systems in PCA Quality

Control

Need for ECMs to Use AOI Systems

Digitization of Industrial Activity Enhances Use of Industrial

Electronics, Fueling Need for AOI Systems

Industry 4.0?s Transformative Impact on PCB Manufacture: An

Opportunity for AOI Systems Market

High-Quality and Sturdy Requirements of Aerospace Engineering

Boost Demand for AOI Systems in Aerospace Industry

Combining 2D and 3D AOI: An Effective Inspection Solution

Price: A Key Consideration for Adoption of AOI Systems

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automated Optical Inspection

2D AOI Systems and 3D AOI Systems





