3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$73.5 Million by the year 2025, Hospitals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hospitals will reach a market size of US$3.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market:
A Prelude
Hospitals: The Largest End-Use Market for Automated Blood Tube
Labeler & Specimen Transport Box
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Potential for Serious Medical Errors due to Specimen
Mislabeling/Wrong Blood in Tube Drives Need for Automated
Labelers
Automatic Tube Labelling System Market: Increasing Automation
Trend in Labs Fuels Growth
With Blood Tube Labeling Procedure Being an Essential Part of
Clinical and Lab Practice, Automated Labelers Market Poised
for Growth
Urgent Need to Reduce Spurious Lab Results and Eliminate
Pre-Analytic Errors Drives Demand for Automatic Blood Tube
Labelers
Significant Advantages of Automated Labelers over Manual
Labeling Procedures Fuels Market Growth
Automated Test Tube Barcoding: Eliminating Errors and Enhancing
Reliability
Barcoding Methods for Vials and Tubes: Assessing Advantages and
Drawbacks
Trend towards Lab Automation to Improve Patient Services: An
Opportunity for Automatic Tube Labeler Market
Global Lab Automation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Need for Blood
Diagnosis: A Business Case for Automated Labelers for Error-
free and Efficient Analysis
Top Chronic Diseases Worldwide
Biological Specimen Transportation Box: Vital for Transport of
Infectious Substances amidst Heightened Focus on Disease and
Infection Control
Trend towards Digital Labs Leads to the Evolution of Innovative
Solutions for Sample Transport and Results Delivery
Triple-Package System for Transport of Biological Materials
Dry Ice for Shipping of Blood Samples
Use of RFID Trackers and Smart Tags for Tracking Patient
Samples in Transit
Pneumatic Transportation Systems for Transporting Blood
Samples: A Review
Temperature-Controlled Transport Packaging for Biological
Specimens
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Blood Banks (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Blood Banks (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Blood Banks (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in
US$ for 2009-2017
Table 15: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 18: Canadian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automated
Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Japanese Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Review in China in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 26: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 29: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 32: French Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 33: French Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Review in Italy in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box in US$
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: United Kingdom Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 45: Spanish Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ for
2009-2017
Table 48: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand
in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Share Analysis by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Historic Market Review in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 63: Indian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box in
US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Trends by Region/Country in US$:
2018-2025
Table 71: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Latin America in US$ by Region/Country:
A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Automated Blood Tube
Labeler and Specimen Transport Box in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 74: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Review in Latin America in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 77: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Automated Blood Tube Labeler
and Specimen Transport Box Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by
End-Use in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 87: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$:
2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automated
Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box in US$ by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Iranian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 98: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automated Blood Tube
Labeler and Specimen Transport Box in US$ by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 101: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Automated Blood Tube Labeler
and Specimen Transport Box Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Automated Blood Tube Labeler and
Specimen Transport Box Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 108: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen
Transport Box Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 110: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ for
2009-2017
Table 111: Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport
Box Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALIFAX HOLDING S.P.A.
ENERGIUM
GREINER BIO ONE INTERNATIONAL GMBH
INPECO SA
KOBAYASHI CREATE
SARSTEDT AG & CO.
SCINOMIX
SOFTBOX SYSTEMS
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
TECHNO MEDICA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
