New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoinjectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797940/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.9 Billion by the year 2025, Rheumatoid Arthritis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Rheumatoid Arthritis will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$20.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Consort Medical PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Haselmeier GmbH

Mylan NV

Owen Mumford Ltd.

SHL Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ypsomed AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797940/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rapid Shift from Self-Injectors to Autoinjectors for Easy and

Safe Administration of Drugs Drives Demand

North America: The Largest Market for Autoinjectors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Autoinjectors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Epinephrine Autoinjector market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Prevalence of Targeted Therapies such as Cancer,

Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis and Diabetes:

A Strong Growth Driver

Number of New Cases of Cancer Worldwide for the Years 2012,

2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Diabetes Prevalence in the Age-Group of 20-79 Years in Millions

by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2025

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis and Increased Prescription Rate

of Epinephrine Autoinjectors Boosts Market Demand

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Autoinjectors in

Various Diseases

Generic Autoinjectors Take Center Stage

Patent Expiry of Biologics to Drive the Demand for Biosimilars

Strong Government Support and Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Propel Market Growth

Challenges

Development of Autoinjectors for Multiple Drug Viscosities:

A Major Challenge

Increasing Demand for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes Hampers

Market Growth

Emergence of Oral Diabetic Agents, Oral Insulin and Epinephrine

Nasal Sprays Poses Huge Challenge for Autoinjectors Market

Product Overview

Autoinjector: Definition





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Autoinjectors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Autoinjectors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Autoinjectors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Rheumatoid Arthritis (Therapy) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Rheumatoid Arthritis (Therapy) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Rheumatoid Arthritis (Therapy) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Multiple Sclerosis (Therapy) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Multiple Sclerosis (Therapy) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Multiple Sclerosis (Therapy) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Anaphylaxis (Therapy) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Anaphylaxis (Therapy) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Anaphylaxis (Therapy) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Diabetes (Therapy) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Diabetes (Therapy) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Diabetes (Therapy) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Therapies (Therapy) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Therapies (Therapy) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Therapies (Therapy) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Autoinjectors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Autoinjectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Autoinjectors Market in the United States by Therapy:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Autoinjectors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Autoinjectors Historic Market Review by

Therapy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: Autoinjectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Autoinjectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Autoinjectors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Autoinjectors Market Share Analysis by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Autoinjectors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Therapy for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Autoinjectors Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Autoinjectors Market by Therapy: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Autoinjectors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Autoinjectors Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Autoinjectors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Autoinjectors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Autoinjectors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018-2025

Table 35: Autoinjectors Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Therapy: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Autoinjectors Market in France by Therapy: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Autoinjectors Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Autoinjectors Market Share Analysis by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Autoinjectors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: German Autoinjectors Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Autoinjectors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Therapy for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Autoinjectors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Autoinjectors Market by Therapy: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Autoinjectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Autoinjectors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Autoinjectors Market Share Analysis by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Autoinjectors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Spanish Autoinjectors Historic Market Review by

Therapy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Autoinjectors Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Autoinjectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Autoinjectors Market in Russia by Therapy: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Autoinjectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018-2025

Table 56: Autoinjectors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Therapy: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown

by Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Autoinjectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Autoinjectors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Autoinjectors Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Autoinjectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Therapy:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Autoinjectors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Autoinjectors Market Share Analysis by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Autoinjectors Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Autoinjectors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Autoinjectors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Indian Autoinjectors Historic Market Review by

Therapy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Autoinjectors Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Autoinjectors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Autoinjectors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 72: Autoinjectors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Autoinjectors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Autoinjectors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Autoinjectors Market Share

Analysis by Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Autoinjectors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Autoinjectors Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Autoinjectors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Autoinjectors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Autoinjectors Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Autoinjectors Market by Therapy:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Autoinjectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018-2025

Table 83: Autoinjectors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Therapy: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Autoinjectors Market in Brazil by Therapy: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Autoinjectors Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Autoinjectors Market Share Analysis by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Autoinjectors Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Autoinjectors Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Autoinjectors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Autoinjectors Market in Rest of Latin America by

Therapy: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Autoinjectors Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Autoinjectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Autoinjectors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Autoinjectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: The Middle East Autoinjectors Historic Market by

Therapy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Autoinjectors Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Autoinjectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Autoinjectors Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Autoinjectors Market Share Analysis by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Autoinjectors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018-2025

Table 104: Autoinjectors Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Therapy: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Autoinjectors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Autoinjectors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Autoinjectors Market by Therapy:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Autoinjectors Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Therapy for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Autoinjectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 111: Autoinjectors Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Autoinjectors Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Autoinjectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy: 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Autoinjectors Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Autoinjectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Therapy: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Autoinjectors Market in Africa by Therapy:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: African Autoinjectors Market Share Breakdown by

Therapy: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABBVIE

ANTARES PHARMA, INC.

CONSORT MEDICAL PLC

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

HASELMEIER GMBH

MYLAN NV

OWEN MUMFORD

SHL GROUP

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

YPSOMED AG

ALK-ABELLO AS

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

APTARGROUP, INC.

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S

ASTRAZENECA PLC

ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC.

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.

BAYER AG

BD MEDICAL - PHARMACEUTICAL SYSTEMS

BIOGEN INC.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL

BIOPROJET PHARMA

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

CAMBRIDGE CONSULTANTS

CELLTRION HEALTHCARE

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL

CINNAGEN

CREARE

CROSSJECT SA

DONGBAO ENTERPRISE GROUP

DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD.

EISAI CO., LTD.

EMD SERONO

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

FERRING INTERNATIONAL CENTER SA (FERRING PHARMACEUTICALS)

GENENTECH, INC.

GERRESHEIMER AG

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

IPSEN GROUP

JCR PHARMACEUTICALS

JIANGSU DELFU MEDICAL DEVICE

KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO., LTD.

LINCOLN MEDICAL

MERCK & CO., INC.

MERCK KGAA

MYLAN PHARMACEUTICAL PVT.

NEMERA

NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

NIPRO CORPORATION

NOVARTIS AG

NOVO NORDISK A/S

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES

PFIZER, INC

PHILLIPS-MEDISIZE, A MOLEX COMPANY

PORTESCAP

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

SANDOZ INTERNATIONAL GMBH

SANOFI SA

SCHOTT AG

SCHREINER GROUP GMBH & CO. KG

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

TERUMO CORPORATION

UCB SA

US WORLDMEDS

VITRONIC DR.-ING. STEIN BILDVERARBEITUNGSSYSTEME GMBH

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS

DAIKYO SEIKO, LTD.

ENBREL

MEDAC GMBH

MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NUANCE DESIGNS OF CT, LLC

ONE WORLD DESIGN & MANUFACTURING GROUP, LLC

OVAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RAVIMED

SHL MEDICAL AG

TEAM CONSULTING

UNION MEDICO APS

ZION CLINICAL PHARMACY

AGUETTANT

AGUETTANT LABORATORY

ANDROSYSTEMS

CHANGZHOU DELFU TECHNOLOGY

CHEMPROTECT.SK S.R.O.

AKTIVAX, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797940/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001