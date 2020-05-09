New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Authentication Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797938/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Managed Public Key Infrastructure will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$61.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Managed Public Key Infrastructure will reach a market size of US$83.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$311 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Authentication Services Market: Prelude
Global Authentication Services Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Application for 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Authentication Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Increase in Number of Digital Identities: Need for
Authentication Services
Identity Authentication and Fraud Solutions Market: Revenues in
US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
With Digital Identities on the Rise, Threat of Identity Fraud/
Threat Increases, Giving Impetus to the Market for
Authentication Services
Identity Theft Statistics: In a Nutshell
Number of Identity Fraud Victims (in Millions) and Fraud Losses
(in US$ Billion) in the US for the Period 2012-2017
Number of Identity Theft Complaints in the US for 2015-2018
Identity Theft Complaints in the US by Nature of Crime for 2018
Leading Canadian Banks Unveil Blockchain-Based Digital Identity
Service
A Glance at Popular Authentication Technologies
Adoption of Stringent Data Security Regulations Worldwide
Enhance Demand for Authentication Services
A Review of Data Protection Laws by Country
GDPR: The Most Significant Data Protection Regulation Set to
Transform Digital Authentication
Two-Factor Authentication: Ideal for Complying with GDPR
Requirements
Multi-Factor Authentication Services Market: An Overview
Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Application for 2019
A Review of Select Multi-Factor Authentication Software
Cloud-based Multi-Factor Authentication Continues to Evolve
Multi-Factor Authentication Helps in Strengthening Cloud App
Security
Two-Factor Authentication: Offering Additional Layer of Security
Digitalization and Virtualization in SMBs Drive Demand for Two
-Factor Authentication
A Glance at Select Two-Factor Authentication Solutions and
Hardware
Highly Regulated Industries Turn to Security Tokens for Higher
Level of Security
Hard Tokens VS Soft Tokens
Increasing Number of Mobile Devices with Integrated Biometric
Sensors: Potential Growth for Authentication Services Market
Global Biometric Smartphones Market: Shipments of Smartphones
with Biometrics Technology as % of Total Smartphones for the
Period 2017-2021
Global Mobile Biometrics Market Size in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Mobile Devices User Authentication Services: A Promising Market
Increasing Rate of Online Frauds and Cyber Attacks Drive Demand
for Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
Continuous Increase in Mobile Fraud: Fraud Transactions on
Mobile Devices as % of Total Fraud Transactions for 2015-2019
Mobile Authentication Opportunity in China: An Overview
Managed Public Key Infrastructure Services: Enabling Strong
Authentication of Digital Identities
Compliance Management Services: Vital Part of Security
Administration
Strong Authentication Essential for PCI DSS Compliance
MFA Helps U.S. Government Contractors to Achieve DFARS Compliance
HIPAA Compliance: Two Factor Authentication Holds Significance
BFSI: A Prominent Major End-Use Market for Authentication Services
Biometrics Adoptions Gains Momentum in Banking & Financial
Services Industry
Public Sector Organizations Increasingly Opt for Multi-Factor
Authentication Services
Rapid Growth of eCommerce Sector: Lucrative Opportunities in
Store for Authentication Services Market
Global Retail E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Mobile Authentication: Enabling eCommerce Market to Increase
Consumer Confidence
Big Data Aids in Strengthening Authentication Process
Innovations & Advancements
Symbol-to-Accept: Latest Innovation in the Mobile
Authentication Space
Biometric Innovations Favoring Mobile Payments Market
Innovations in Biometric Authentication Field: A Snapshot
Advent of Offline Alternative Option for Aadhaar-based
Biometric Authentication
Personal Authentication Technology: A Review of Select Innovations
Silent Authentication: Potential for Adoption in eCommerce Market
Authentication Technology Advancements Aid in Safer Transactions
Real-time Captcha Technique Plays a Critical Role in Improving
Biometric Authentication
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Authentication Service
Central Authentication Service (CAS): A Single Sign-On Protocol
for the Web
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Authentication Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Authentication Services Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Managed Public Key Infrastructure (Service) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Managed Public Key Infrastructure (Service) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 5: Compliance Management (Service) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Compliance Management (Service) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Subscription Keys Management (Service) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Subscription Keys Management (Service) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Reporting (Service) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Reporting (Service) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Services (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Other Services (Service) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Multi-Factor (Authentication Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Multi-Factor (Authentication Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Single-Factor (Authentication Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Single-Factor (Authentication Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Authentication Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Authentication Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to
2025
Table 18: United States Authentication Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Authentication Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Authentication
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Authentication Services Market Share
Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Authentication Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Authentication Services Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025
Table 23: Canadian Authentication Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Authentication Services Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Authentication Type for 2019 and
2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Authentication Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Authentication Services Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Market for Authentication Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Japanese Authentication Services Market Share
Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Authentication Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese Authentication Services Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Chinese Authentication Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Chinese Authentication Services Market by
Authentication Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Authentication Services Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Authentication Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Authentication Services Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Authentication Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Authentication Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Authentication Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Authentication Services Market Share
Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: Authentication Services Market in France by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: French Authentication Services Market Share Analysis
by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Authentication Services Market in France by
Authentication Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: French Authentication Services Market Share Analysis
by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Authentication Services Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Service
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Authentication Services Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Authentication Services Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: German Authentication Services Market Share Breakdown
by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Authentication Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Italian Authentication Services Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Italian Authentication Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Italian Authentication Services Market by
Authentication Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Authentication Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Authentication Services Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Authentication Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: United Kingdom Authentication Services Market Share
Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Authentication Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Authentication Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Rest of Europe Authentication Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type:
2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe Authentication Services Market Share
Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Authentication Services Market in Asia-Pacific by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Authentication Services Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Authentication Services Market in Asia-Pacific by
Authentication Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Authentication Services Market Share
Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Authentication Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Service: 2018 to
2025
Table 64: Authentication Services Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and
2025
Table 65: Rest of World Authentication Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 66: Authentication Services Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Authentication Type for
2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BELL CANADA
ENTRUST DATACARD CORPORATION
GEMALTO NV
GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE GROUP
INTEROUTE COMMUNICATIONS
TATA COMMUNICATIONS
TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
WIPRO
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797938/?utm_source=GNW
