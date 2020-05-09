New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audience Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797936/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$180.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$183.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$358.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$679.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Audience Analytics Market: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Audience Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Social Media Activity and Need to Draw Qualitative
Data Analysis Drives Focus onto Audience Analytics
Social Media Penetration Worldwide: Number of Active Social
Media Network Users as % of Total Population by Country for
2019
Leading Social Networking Apps Worldwide: Percentage Share Mix
of Combined Minutes of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and
Snapchat in Select Countries
Popular Social Media Networks in the World: Ranked by Number of
Active Users in Millions As of April 2019
Most Popular Online Platforms in the US: Percentage of American
Adults Using Online Platforms or Messaging Apps for Select
Social Media Networks
Most Popular Social Media Platforms: Active Number of Monthly
Users in Millions on Social Media Platforms for the Years 2017
and 2018
With Social Media Witnessing Changes, Marketers Need to Change
Strategies to Engage Users
Audience Analytics Help Service Providers in Improving User
Experience
Monitoring Audience Analytics: Among the Strategies for
Businesses to Reach Out to the Right Target Audience
Audience Analytics Promise to Transform Media and Entertainment
Industry
Improved Customer Intelligence: A Key Advantage of Audience
Analytics for Enterprises
Rising Significance of Digital Signage with Audience Analytics
for Smart Cities
Audience Analytics Critical for Content Creators
Google Continues to Transform the Audience Analytics Marketplace
Instagram Analytics Aid in Increasing Followers and Engagement
Levels
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Audience Analysis
Audience Analytics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Audience Analytics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Audience Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Sales & Marketing Management (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Sales & Marketing Management (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Customer Experience Management (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Customer Experience Management (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Competitive Intelligence (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 12: Competitive Intelligence (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Audience Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Audience Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: United States Audience Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: United States Audience Analytics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Audience Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Audience Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Audience Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 19: Canadian Audience Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Audience Analytics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Audience
Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Audience Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Audience Analytics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Chinese Audience Analytics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Chinese Demand for Audience Analytics in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Chinese Audience Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Audience Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Audience Analytics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Audience Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Audience Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Audience Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Audience Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 35: Audience Analytics Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 36: French Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Audience Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 39: Audience Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 40: German Audience Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Audience Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Audience Analytics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Audience Analytics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Italian Audience Analytics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Italian Demand for Audience Analytics in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Italian Audience Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Audience Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom Audience Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Audience Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Audience Analytics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Audience Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 52: Rest of Europe Audience Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Rest of Europe Audience Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe Audience Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Audience Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Audience Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Audience Analytics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Audience Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Audience Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 61: Rest of World Audience Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Rest of World Audience Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3DIVI
ADOBE SYSTEMS
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
ANALYTICOWL
BRANDCHAT
BRANDWATCH
CADREON
CRIMSON HEXAGON
CXENSE ASA
FLYTXT
GOOGLE
IBM CORPORATION
LOTAME SOLUTIONS
NETBASE SOLUTIONS
ORACLE CORPORATION
QUIVIDI SAS
SAS INSTITUTE
SIGHTCORP BV
SOCIALBAKERS
STORYFIT
TELMAR GROUP INC.
UNIFI SOFTWARE INC.
VERIMATRIX
VERTO ANALYTICS
COMSCORE
CAPGEMINI SE
JCDECAUX SA
NEWGEN SOFTWARE INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
