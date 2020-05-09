New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audience Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797936/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$180.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$183.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$358.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$679.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3DiVi Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Analyticowl

Brandchats

Brandwatch

Cadreon

comScore, Inc.

Crimson Hexagon

Cxense ASA

Flytxt

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Lotame Solutions, Inc.

NetBase Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QUIVIDI SAS

SAS Institute, Inc.

Sightcorp BV

Socialbakers

StoryFit

Telmar Group Inc.

Unifi Software Inc.

Verimatrix, Inc.

Verto Analytics Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797936/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Audience Analytics Market: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Audience Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increase in Social Media Activity and Need to Draw Qualitative

Data Analysis Drives Focus onto Audience Analytics

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: Number of Active Social

Media Network Users as % of Total Population by Country for

2019

Leading Social Networking Apps Worldwide: Percentage Share Mix

of Combined Minutes of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and

Snapchat in Select Countries

Popular Social Media Networks in the World: Ranked by Number of

Active Users in Millions As of April 2019

Most Popular Online Platforms in the US: Percentage of American

Adults Using Online Platforms or Messaging Apps for Select

Social Media Networks

Most Popular Social Media Platforms: Active Number of Monthly

Users in Millions on Social Media Platforms for the Years 2017

and 2018

With Social Media Witnessing Changes, Marketers Need to Change

Strategies to Engage Users

Audience Analytics Help Service Providers in Improving User

Experience

Monitoring Audience Analytics: Among the Strategies for

Businesses to Reach Out to the Right Target Audience

Audience Analytics Promise to Transform Media and Entertainment

Industry

Improved Customer Intelligence: A Key Advantage of Audience

Analytics for Enterprises

Rising Significance of Digital Signage with Audience Analytics

for Smart Cities

Audience Analytics Critical for Content Creators

Google Continues to Transform the Audience Analytics Marketplace

Instagram Analytics Aid in Increasing Followers and Engagement

Levels

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Audience Analysis

Audience Analytics





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Audience Analytics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Audience Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Sales & Marketing Management (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Sales & Marketing Management (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Customer Experience Management (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Customer Experience Management (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Competitive Intelligence (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 12: Competitive Intelligence (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Audience Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Audience Analytics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: United States Audience Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: United States Audience Analytics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Audience Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 17: Canadian Audience Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Audience Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 19: Canadian Audience Analytics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Market for Audience Analytics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Japanese Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Audience

Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Audience Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Audience Analytics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Chinese Audience Analytics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Chinese Demand for Audience Analytics in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Chinese Audience Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Audience Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: European Audience Analytics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: European Audience Analytics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Audience Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Audience Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Audience Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 35: Audience Analytics Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 36: French Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Audience Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 39: Audience Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 40: German Audience Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Audience Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Audience Analytics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Audience Analytics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Italian Audience Analytics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Italian Demand for Audience Analytics in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Italian Audience Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Audience Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: United Kingdom Audience Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Audience Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Audience Analytics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe Audience Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 52: Rest of Europe Audience Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Rest of Europe Audience Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 54: Rest of Europe Audience Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Audience Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Audience Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Audience Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Audience Analytics Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World Audience Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Audience Analytics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 61: Rest of World Audience Analytics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Rest of World Audience Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



3DIVI

ADOBE SYSTEMS

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

ANALYTICOWL

BRANDCHAT

BRANDWATCH

CADREON

CRIMSON HEXAGON

CXENSE ASA

FLYTXT

GOOGLE

IBM CORPORATION

LOTAME SOLUTIONS

NETBASE SOLUTIONS

ORACLE CORPORATION

QUIVIDI SAS

SAS INSTITUTE

SIGHTCORP BV

SOCIALBAKERS

STORYFIT

TELMAR GROUP INC.

UNIFI SOFTWARE INC.

VERIMATRIX

VERTO ANALYTICS

COMSCORE

CAPGEMINI SE

JCDECAUX SA

NEWGEN SOFTWARE INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797936/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001