6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$395.4 Million by the year 2025, Conventional AHRS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Conventional AHRS will reach a market size of US$32.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$40.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Honeywell International, Inc.

iXBlue Inc

LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems

Meggitt PLC

MEMSIC, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Safran

Sparton Navigation and Exploration

VectorNav Technologies LLC







Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Market: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





Rising Aircraft Deliveries amidst Robust Increase in Air

Passenger Traffic Drives Growth in the AHRS Market

Growth of Aircraft Fleet: Number of Aircrafts Worldwide in 2018

and 2037

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the

Period 2018-2037

Growing Air Passenger Traffic: A Major Factor Influencing Growth

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion

for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Demand Growth in Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic for the

Period 2006-2019

Growing Worldwide Air Passenger Traffic: Number of Scheduled

Passengers Boarded in Millions by Airlines for the Period

2004-2019

AHRS Offers Advantages of Precision Navigation in Aircrafts

GPS-based AHRS for Aircrafts: An Overview

Driven by Expanding Applications, UAVs Emerges as High Growth

Market for AHRS

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Analyzing Automatic Antenna Tracker for UAVs

UAV Navigation and Cobham Integrate Navigation and SATCOM

Functions in Single RPAS Unit

Improving Dynamic Accuracy of MEMS AHRS for Small UAVs

MEMS Gyros: Small Sized Variants of Traditional Gyroscopic

Devices Used in Aircrafts

Accelerometer for AHRS in Aircrafts

Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG)-based Inertial Navigation System: An

Insight

AHRS for Estimating Antenna Attitude-related Challenges in

Marine Satellite Tracking Antennas (MSTAs)

AHRS Design and Implementation Using Low-Cost MEMS Sensors and

Complementary Filtering (CF)

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems

Working of Attitude and Heading Reference Systems

ADAHRS (Air Data, Attitude and Heading Reference Systems)

GPS-Aided Attitude and Heading Reference System





