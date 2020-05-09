New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Astaxanthin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797933/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$564.5 Million by the year 2025, Synthetic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synthetic will reach a market size of US$28.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$108.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals, Dietary Supplements and Feed
Additives Provide the Foundation for Growth in the Astaxanthin
Market
Growing Demand for Astaxanthin from Developing Countries
Competition
Global Astaxanthin Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global Natural Astaxanthin Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Astaxanthin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Preference for Natural Ingredients in Healthcare
Drives Demand for Astaxanthin
Increasing Rate of Deaths Worldwide on Account of Alarming Rise
of NCDs and Significant Role of Astaxanthin Supplements in
Management of these Diseases: Strong Growth Driver
Global Incidence of Deaths due to NCDs: Breakdown of Number of
Deaths (in Million) Caused by Various NCDs in the Years 2017
and 2025
Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
Propels Market Growth
Global Organic Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020 and 2022
Global Personal Care market: Breakdown of Value Sales in US$
Billion for the Year 2019 by Category
Anti-Aging Benefits of Astaxanthin Propels Market Growth in the
Cosmetics Industry
Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years
2019, 2021 and 2024
Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals Creates a Strong Foundation
for the Growth of Natural Astaxanthin
Global Nutraceutical Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Extensive Usage of Astaxanthin as a Prominent Ingredient in
Feed Market Forms a Strong Basis for Growth
Global Feed Additives Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by
Livestock for the Years 2019 and 2025
Government Initiatives to Support Aquaculture to Favor
Astaxanthin Market
Natural Astaxanthin: A Powerful Antioxidant with Several
Applications
Growing Demand for Natural Food Coloring Agents Offers Immense
Growth Opportunities for Natural Astaxanthin in F&B Industry
Global Food Colorants Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Innovations and Advancements
Nutrex Hawaii Receives USP Certification for Astaxanthin
Supplement
Algatech Unveils Potent Astaxanthin in Whole-Food Format
Algalif Releases Astaxanthin Finished Formulations
NOW Foods and AlgaeHealth Announce Launch of Astaxanthin Capsules
Product Overview
Astaxanthin - Definition
Uses of Astaxanthin
Benefits of Astaxanthin
Sources of Astaxanthin
Side Effects of Astaxantin
Astaxanthin by Source
Synthetic Sources
Natural Sources
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Astaxanthin Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Astaxanthin Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Astaxanthin Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Synthetic (Source) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Synthetic (Source) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Synthetic (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Natural (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Natural (Source) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Natural (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Feed (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Feed (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Feed (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Supplements (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Supplements (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Supplements (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Food (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Food (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Food (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Cosmetics (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Cosmetics (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Cosmetics (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Astaxanthin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Surge in Demand for Anti-Ageing Products Drives Astaxanthin
Growth in the US Market
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Astaxanthin Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Astaxanthin Market in the United States by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Astaxanthin Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Astaxanthin Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Astaxanthin Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Astaxanthin Historic Market Review by Source
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Astaxanthin Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Astaxanthin Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Astaxanthin Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Astaxanthin: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Astaxanthin Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by Source:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Astaxanthin in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Astaxanthin Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Astaxanthin Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Astaxanthin Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Astaxanthin Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Astaxanthin Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Astaxanthin in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Astaxanthin Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Astaxanthin Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Demand for Antioxidant Creams and Anti-Ageing Products Lead to
Astaxanthin Growth
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Astaxanthin Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Astaxanthin Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Astaxanthin Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Astaxanthin Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018-2025
Table 50: Astaxanthin Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Astaxanthin Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Astaxanthin Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Astaxanthin Market in France by Source: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Astaxanthin Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by Source:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Astaxanthin Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Astaxanthin Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Astaxanthin Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: German Astaxanthin Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by Source:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Astaxanthin Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Astaxanthin Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Astaxanthin Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Astaxanthin Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Astaxanthin Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Astaxanthin Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Astaxanthin in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Astaxanthin Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Astaxanthin: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Astaxanthin Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Astaxanthin in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Astaxanthin Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Astaxanthin Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Astaxanthin Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Astaxanthin Historic Market Review by Source
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 81: Astaxanthin Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Astaxanthin Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Astaxanthin Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Astaxanthin Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Astaxanthin Market in Russia by Source: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by Source:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Astaxanthin Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Astaxanthin Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Astaxanthin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018-2025
Table 92: Astaxanthin Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Astaxanthin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Astaxanthin Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Rising Demand for Feed Additives and Functional Food Propel the
Growth of Astaxanthin Market
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Astaxanthin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Astaxanthin Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Astaxanthin Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Astaxanthin Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Astaxanthin Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Astaxanthin Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Astaxanthin Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Astaxanthin Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Astaxanthin Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Astaxanthin Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Astaxanthin Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Astaxanthin Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Astaxanthin Historic Market Review by Source
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 114: Astaxanthin Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Astaxanthin Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Astaxanthin Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Astaxanthin Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Astaxanthin Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 120: Astaxanthin Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Astaxanthin Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Astaxanthin Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Astaxanthin Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Astaxanthin: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Astaxanthin Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Astaxanthin Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Astaxanthin in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Astaxanthin Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Astaxanthin Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Astaxanthin Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 131: Astaxanthin Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Astaxanthin Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Astaxanthin Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Astaxanthin Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Astaxanthin Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Astaxanthin in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Astaxanthin Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Astaxanthin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018-2025
Table 140: Astaxanthin Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Astaxanthin Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Astaxanthin Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Astaxanthin Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Astaxanthin Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Astaxanthin Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Astaxanthin Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Astaxanthin Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Astaxanthin Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Astaxanthin Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Astaxanthin Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Astaxanthin Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Astaxanthin Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Astaxanthin Market in Rest of Latin America by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Astaxanthin Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Astaxanthin Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Astaxanthin Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 162: Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Astaxanthin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Astaxanthin Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Astaxanthin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Astaxanthin Historic Market by
Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: Astaxanthin Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Astaxanthin Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Astaxanthin Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Astaxanthin: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Astaxanthin Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by Source:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Astaxanthin in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Astaxanthin Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Astaxanthin Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Astaxanthin Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018-2025
Table 179: Astaxanthin Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Astaxanthin Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Astaxanthin Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Astaxanthin Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Astaxanthin Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Astaxanthin Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Astaxanthin Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Astaxanthin in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Astaxanthin Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Astaxanthin Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Astaxanthin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 192: Astaxanthin Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Astaxanthin Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Astaxanthin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Astaxanthin Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Astaxanthin Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Astaxanthin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Astaxanthin Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Astaxanthin Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Astaxanthin Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Astaxanthin Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Astaxanthin Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Astaxanthin Market in Africa by Source: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Astaxanthin Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Astaxanthin Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 207: Astaxanthin Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALGATECHNOLOGIES
ASTASUPREME
BASF SE
BEIJING GINGKO GROUP
CARDAX
CYANOTECH CORPORATION
DIVIS LABORATORIES
FENCHEM BIOTEK
FUJI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES
IGENE BIOTECHNOLOGY
KONINKLIJKE DSM NV
OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICAL
PIVEG, INC.
VALENSA INTERNATIONAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
