5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$448.6 Million by the year 2025, AS-i Gateway/Master will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, AS-i Gateway/Master will reach a market size of US$40.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$54.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Baumer Electric AG

Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

Ifm Electronic GmbH

Leoni Special Cables GmbH

Nexans SA

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Valmet Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



AS-Interface: A Simple, Flexible and Reliable Industrial

Network Solution

AS-i Gateway Component: The Largest Segment

Material Handling Leads Application Segments

Food & Beverage Leads the AS-Interface Market

Table: Global AS-Interface Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by End-Use for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

AS-Interface Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth in AS-Interface Market





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Trend towards Automation of Industrial Operations Presents

Growth Opportunities for AS-Interface Market

Ethernet and AS-Interface: An Ideal Combination of Networks for

Industrial Automation

AS-Interface for Material Handling & Drive Control

AS-Interface Solutions for Automation of Material Handling

Systems at Airports

AS-Interface Enables Easy Implementation of Building Automation

AS-Interface for Food & Beverage Industry

AS-i Optimizes Pharmaceutical Processes

Wastewater Treatment: A Promising Application of AS-Interface

AS-Interface Becomes Indispensable for Intelligent Process

Automation in Process Industry

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Concept Drives Integration of

Actuator Sensor Interface (AS-i) in Manufacturing Systems

The Upcoming Next Generation AS-Interface, ASi-5: Addressing

Needs of Digitization, Industry 4.0 and IoT in Industries

AS-i: A Powerful Bus System to Optimize Enterprise and Plant

Operations and Reduce Installation Costs

Safety at Work: An Important System within AS-Interface Standard

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

AS-Interface

Components of AS-Interface

Master

Power Supply

Cables

Junction

AS-Interface Versions and Specifications

Development of AS-Interface Standard

Applications of AS-Interface





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: AS-Interface Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: AS-Interface Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: AS-Interface Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: AS-i Gateway/Master (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: AS-i Gateway/Master (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: AS-i Gateway/Master (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: AS-i Power Supply (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: AS-i Power Supply (Component) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: AS-i Power Supply (Component) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: AS-i Slave (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: AS-i Slave (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: AS-i Slave (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: AS-i Cable (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: AS-i Cable (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: AS-i Cable (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Material Handling (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Material Handling (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Material Handling (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Drive Control (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Drive Control (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Drive Control (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Building Automation (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Building Automation (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Building Automation (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US AS-Interface Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States AS-Interface Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: AS-Interface Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States AS-Interface Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: AS-Interface Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian AS-Interface Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian AS-Interface Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: AS-Interface Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian AS-Interface Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: AS-Interface Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for AS-Interface: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: AS-Interface Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

AS-Interface in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese AS-Interface Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: AS-Interface Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese AS-Interface Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: AS-Interface Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese AS-Interface Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for AS-Interface in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: AS-Interface Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European AS-Interface Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European AS-Interface Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: AS-Interface Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European AS-Interface Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European AS-Interface Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 56: AS-Interface Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European AS-Interface Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: AS-Interface Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: AS-Interface Market in France by Component: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French AS-Interface Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 63: French AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: AS-Interface Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French AS-Interface Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French AS-Interface Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: AS-Interface Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German AS-Interface Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 69: German AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: AS-Interface Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German AS-Interface Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: AS-Interface Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian AS-Interface Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: AS-Interface Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian AS-Interface Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for AS-Interface in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: AS-Interface Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for AS-Interface: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: AS-Interface Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

AS-Interface in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom AS-Interface Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: AS-Interface Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe AS-Interface Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 86: AS-Interface Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe AS-Interface Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: AS-Interface Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: AS-Interface Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific AS-Interface Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: AS-Interface Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific AS-Interface Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific AS-Interface Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World AS-Interface Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World AS-Interface Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: AS-Interface Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Rest of World AS-Interface Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: AS-Interface Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of World AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





