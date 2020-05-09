New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AS-Interface Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797930/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$448.6 Million by the year 2025, AS-i Gateway/Master will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, AS-i Gateway/Master will reach a market size of US$40.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$54.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
AS-Interface: A Simple, Flexible and Reliable Industrial
Network Solution
AS-i Gateway Component: The Largest Segment
Material Handling Leads Application Segments
Food & Beverage Leads the AS-Interface Market
Table: Global AS-Interface Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by End-Use for 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
AS-Interface Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth in AS-Interface Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trend towards Automation of Industrial Operations Presents
Growth Opportunities for AS-Interface Market
Ethernet and AS-Interface: An Ideal Combination of Networks for
Industrial Automation
AS-Interface for Material Handling & Drive Control
AS-Interface Solutions for Automation of Material Handling
Systems at Airports
AS-Interface Enables Easy Implementation of Building Automation
AS-Interface for Food & Beverage Industry
AS-i Optimizes Pharmaceutical Processes
Wastewater Treatment: A Promising Application of AS-Interface
AS-Interface Becomes Indispensable for Intelligent Process
Automation in Process Industry
Shift towards Industry 4.0 Concept Drives Integration of
Actuator Sensor Interface (AS-i) in Manufacturing Systems
The Upcoming Next Generation AS-Interface, ASi-5: Addressing
Needs of Digitization, Industry 4.0 and IoT in Industries
AS-i: A Powerful Bus System to Optimize Enterprise and Plant
Operations and Reduce Installation Costs
Safety at Work: An Important System within AS-Interface Standard
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
AS-Interface
Components of AS-Interface
Master
Power Supply
Cables
Junction
AS-Interface Versions and Specifications
Development of AS-Interface Standard
Applications of AS-Interface
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: AS-Interface Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: AS-Interface Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: AS-Interface Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: AS-i Gateway/Master (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: AS-i Gateway/Master (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: AS-i Gateway/Master (Component) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: AS-i Power Supply (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: AS-i Power Supply (Component) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: AS-i Power Supply (Component) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: AS-i Slave (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: AS-i Slave (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: AS-i Slave (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: AS-i Cable (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: AS-i Cable (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: AS-i Cable (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Material Handling (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Material Handling (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Material Handling (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Drive Control (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Drive Control (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Drive Control (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Building Automation (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Building Automation (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Building Automation (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US AS-Interface Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States AS-Interface Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: AS-Interface Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States AS-Interface Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: AS-Interface Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian AS-Interface Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian AS-Interface Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 36: AS-Interface Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian AS-Interface Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: AS-Interface Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for AS-Interface: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: AS-Interface Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
AS-Interface in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese AS-Interface Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: AS-Interface Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese AS-Interface Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: AS-Interface Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese AS-Interface Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for AS-Interface in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: AS-Interface Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European AS-Interface Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European AS-Interface Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: AS-Interface Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European AS-Interface Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European AS-Interface Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 56: AS-Interface Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European AS-Interface Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: AS-Interface Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: AS-Interface Market in France by Component: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French AS-Interface Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: French AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: AS-Interface Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French AS-Interface Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French AS-Interface Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: AS-Interface Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German AS-Interface Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: German AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: AS-Interface Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German AS-Interface Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: AS-Interface Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian AS-Interface Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: AS-Interface Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian AS-Interface Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for AS-Interface in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: AS-Interface Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for AS-Interface: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: AS-Interface Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
AS-Interface in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom AS-Interface Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: AS-Interface Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe AS-Interface Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 86: AS-Interface Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe AS-Interface Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe AS-Interface Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: AS-Interface Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: AS-Interface Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific AS-Interface Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: AS-Interface Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific AS-Interface Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific AS-Interface Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World AS-Interface Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World AS-Interface Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: AS-Interface Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Rest of World AS-Interface Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: AS-Interface Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of World AS-Interface Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
BAUMER ELECTRIC AG
BIHL+WIEDEMANN GMBH
EMERSON ELECTRIC
LEONI SPECIAL CABLES GMBH
NEXANS SA
PHOENIX CONTACT GMBH & CO. KG
PEPPERL+FUCHS GMBH
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
VALMET CORPORATION
IFM ELECTRONIC GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
