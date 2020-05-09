New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Articulated Robot Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797923/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.1 Billion by the year 2025, Automotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$816.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive will reach a market size of US$940.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Motoman

ABB Group

Acmi Spa

Aurotek Corporation

Cassioli Srl

Cma Robotics SpA

Comau SpA

Daihen Corporation

Denso Corporation

Engel Austria GmbH

FANUC Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Omron Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation







Articulated Robots - A Snapshot

Overview of 5-Axis & 6-Axis Articulated Robots

Articulated Arm Robot: Major Application

Global Competitor Market Shares

Articulated Robot Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



