New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Testing Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797916/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$57.8 Billion by the year 2025, Professional will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Professional will reach a market size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

DXC Technology

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

QualiTest Group

Software Quality Systems AG (SQS)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797916/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Application Testing Services: Introduction

Mobile Application Testing Services: Major Applications

Global Competitor Market Shares

Application Testing Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Application Testing Services Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Application Testing Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Professional (Service) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Professional (Service) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Managed (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Managed (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Onshore (Delivery) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Onshore (Delivery) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Offshore (Delivery) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Offshore (Delivery) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: BFSI (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: BFSI (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 16: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Government & Public Sector (Vertical) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Government & Public Sector (Vertical) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Manufacturing (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Manufacturing (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Other Verticals (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Other Verticals (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Application Testing Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: United States Application Testing Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 24: United States Application Testing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Application Testing Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: United States Application Testing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: United States Application Testing Services Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Application Testing Services Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 29: Canadian Application Testing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Application Testing Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and

2025

Table 31: Canadian Application Testing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Application Testing Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery for 2019 and

2025

Table 33: Canadian Application Testing Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 34: Canadian Application Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Market for Application Testing Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Application Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Application Testing Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Delivery for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Japanese Application Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Application Testing Services in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 40: Application Testing Services Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 41: Chinese Application Testing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Chinese Application Testing Services Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Application Testing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Application Testing Services Market by

Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Chinese Demand for Application Testing Services in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Chinese Application Testing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Application Testing Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 47: European Application Testing Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Application Testing Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Application Testing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Application Testing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Application Testing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Application Testing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: European Application Testing Services Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Application Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Application Testing Services Market in France by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Application Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Application Testing Services Market in France by

Delivery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 58: French Application Testing Services Market Share

Analysis by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Application Testing Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 60: French Application Testing Services Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Application Testing Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Application Testing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Application Testing Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Delivery for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: German Application Testing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Application Testing Services Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Application Testing Services Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Application Testing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Application Testing Services Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Italian Application Testing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Italian Application Testing Services Market by

Delivery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Italian Demand for Application Testing Services in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Italian Application Testing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Application Testing

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Application Testing Services Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Application Testing

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Delivery for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Application Testing Services Market

Share Analysis by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Application Testing Services in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 78: Application Testing Services Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Application Testing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Application Testing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Rest of Europe Application Testing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery: 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Application Testing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Rest of Europe Application Testing Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Europe Application Testing Services Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Application Testing Services Market in Asia-Pacific

by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Application Testing Services Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Application Testing Services Market in Asia-Pacific

by Delivery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Application Testing Services Market

Share Analysis by Delivery: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Application Testing Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Application Testing Services Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Application Testing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Application Testing Services Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and

2025

Table 93: Rest of World Application Testing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery: 2018 to

2025

Table 94: Application Testing Services Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery for 2019 and

2025

Table 95: Rest of World Application Testing Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 96: Rest of World Application Testing Services Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACCENTURE PLC

CAPGEMINI FRANCE

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

DXC TECHNOLOGY

DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU

IBM CORPORATION

INFOSYS

QUALITEST GROUP

SOFTWARE QUALITY SYSTEMS AG (SQS)

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

TECH MAHINDRA

WIPRO

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797916/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001