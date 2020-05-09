New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797915/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.2 Billion by the year 2025, Web Application Security will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 27.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$422 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$599.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Web Application Security will reach a market size of US$705.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797915/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Application Security Overview
Security Technology: An Introduction
Global Competitor Market Shares
Application Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Managed Services to Gain Favor in Application Security
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Application Security Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Application Security Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Application Security Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Web Application Security (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Web Application Security (Solution) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Web Application Security (Solution) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Mobile Application Security (Solution) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Mobile Application Security (Solution) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Mobile Application Security (Solution) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cloud (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Government & Defense (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Government & Defense (Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: BFSI (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: BFSI (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: BFSI (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Retail (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Retail (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Retail (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Application Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Application Security Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Application Security Market in the United States by
Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Application Security Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Application Security Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 35: United States Application Security Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Application Security Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Application Security Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Application Security Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Application Security Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Application Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Application Security Historic Market Review
by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Application Security Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Application Security Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 44: Application Security Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Application Security Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Canadian Application Security Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Application Security Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Application Security Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Application Security: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Application Security Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Application Security Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Application
Security Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 53: Application Security Market in Japan in US$ Million
by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Application Security Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Application Security in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Application Security Market in US$ Million
by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 57: Application Security Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Application Security Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Application Security Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Application Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Application Security Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 62: Chinese Application Security Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Application Security Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Application Security in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Application Security Market Review in China in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Application Security Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Application Security Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Application Security Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Application Security Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Application Security Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Application Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 71: Application Security Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Application Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Application Security Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 74: European Application Security Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Application Security Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: European Application Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 77: Application Security Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Application Security Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Application Security Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Application Security Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Application Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: French Application Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Application Security Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Application Security Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Application Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Application Security Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Application Security Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Application Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Application Security Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Application Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: German Application Security Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 92: Application Security Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: German Application Security Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Application Security Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Application Security Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 96: Application Security Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Application Security Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Application Security Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Application Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Application Security Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 101: Italian Application Security Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Application Security Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Application Security in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Application Security Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Application Security Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Application Security:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Application Security Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Application Security Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Application Security Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 110: Application Security Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Application Security Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Application Security in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Application Security Market in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 114: Application Security Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Application Security Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 116: Application Security Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Europe Application Security Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Rest of Europe Application Security Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 119: Rest of Europe Application Security Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 120: Application Security Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe Application Security Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 122: Application Security Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Application Security Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Application Security Market in Asia-Pacific by
Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Application Security Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Application Security Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Application Security Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Application Security Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Application Security Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Application Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Application Security Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Application Security Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 133: Rest of World Application Security Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of World Application Security Historic Market
Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Application Security Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Application Security Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 137: Application Security Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of World Application Security Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of World Application Security Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 140: Application Security Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of World Application Security Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACUNETIX LTD.
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CHECKMARX
CONTRAST SECURITY
FASOO
HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE
HIGH-TECH BRIDGE SA
IBM CORPORATION
PRADEO SECURITY SYSTEMS SAS
QUALYS
RAPID7 INC.
SITELOCK
SYNOPSYS
TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS
WHITEHAT SECURITY, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797915/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: