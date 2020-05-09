New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Management Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797910/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Application Portfolio Assessment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Application Portfolio Assessment will reach a market size of US$227.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture

Atos SA

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797910/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Application Management Services (AMS): An Introduction

Benefits Aplenty for Small and Large Enterprises

Advantages and Disadvantages of Application Management Services

Application Management Services Framework (AMSF)

Spotlight on Innovation and Business Optimization

Application Management Services in IT Environment

Application Management Services: Industry Overview

BFSI Segment: The Largest Adopter of AMS

While US Dominates the Market, Asia Pacific Grows the Fastest

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Application Management Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Application Management Services: Key Drivers

Flexibility in Scalability Achievable with Outsourcing Day to

Day and Repeatable Tasks

Increase in AMS Adoption Driven by Growing Application Complexity

Facilitating Business Growth through AMS

Bringing Down Downtime through AMS

Innovations in Outsourcing Application Management Services

Troubleshooting and Cloud Readiness Among the Key Challenges





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Application Management Services Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Application Management Services Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Application Management Services Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Application Portfolio Assessment (Service) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Application Portfolio Assessment (Service) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Application Portfolio Assessment (Service) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Application Security (Service) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Application Security (Service) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Application Security (Service) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Application Modernization (Service) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Application Modernization (Service) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Application Modernization (Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Application Maintenance & Support (Service) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Application Maintenance & Support (Service) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Application Maintenance & Support (Service) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Application Managed Services (Service) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Application Managed Services (Service) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Application Managed Services (Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: BFSI (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: BFSI (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: BFSI (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Retail & E-Commerce (Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Application Management Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Application Management Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Application Management Services Market in the United

States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 33: United States Application Management Services Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Application Management Services Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Application Management Services Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 36: Application Management Services Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Application Management Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Application Management Services Historic

Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Application Management Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Application Management Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 41: Application Management Services Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Application Management Services Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Application Management Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Application Management Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Application Management Services Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Application Management Services in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Application Management Services Market in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 48: Application Management Services Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Application Management Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Application Management Services Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Application Management Services Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Application Management Services in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Application Management Services Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Application Management Services Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Application Management Services Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Application Management Services Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Application Management Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Application Management Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Application Management Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 59: Application Management Services Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Application Management Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Application Management Services Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 62: Application Management Services Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Application Management Services Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Application Management Services Market in France by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Application Management Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Application Management Services Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Application Management Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Application Management Services Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Application Management Services Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Application Management Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Application Management Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Application Management Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Application Management Services Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Application Management Services Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 75: Application Management Services Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Application Management Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Application Management Services Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Application Management Services Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Application Management Services in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Application Management Services Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Application Management Services Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Application Management

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Application Management Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Application Management Services Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Application Management Services in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Application Management Services Market

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 87: Application Management Services Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Application Management Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 89: Application Management Services Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Application Management Services Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Application Management Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 92: Application Management Services Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Vertical for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Application Management Services Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Application Management Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Application Management Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Application Management Services Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Application Management Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Application Management Services Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Application Management Services Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009,

2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Application Management Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Application Management Services

Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Application Management Services Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 103: Rest of World Application Management Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 104: Application Management Services Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of World Application Management Services Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACCENTURE

ATOS SE

CAPGEMINI FRANCE

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

DXC TECHNOLOGY

FUJITSU

HCL TECHNOLOGIES

IBM CORPORATION

TECH MAHINDRA

WIPRO

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797910/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001