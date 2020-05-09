New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Management Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797910/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Application Portfolio Assessment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Application Portfolio Assessment will reach a market size of US$227.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Application Management Services (AMS): An Introduction
Benefits Aplenty for Small and Large Enterprises
Advantages and Disadvantages of Application Management Services
Application Management Services Framework (AMSF)
Spotlight on Innovation and Business Optimization
Application Management Services in IT Environment
Application Management Services: Industry Overview
BFSI Segment: The Largest Adopter of AMS
While US Dominates the Market, Asia Pacific Grows the Fastest
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Application Management Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Application Management Services: Key Drivers
Flexibility in Scalability Achievable with Outsourcing Day to
Day and Repeatable Tasks
Increase in AMS Adoption Driven by Growing Application Complexity
Facilitating Business Growth through AMS
Bringing Down Downtime through AMS
Innovations in Outsourcing Application Management Services
Troubleshooting and Cloud Readiness Among the Key Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ACCENTURE
ATOS SE
CAPGEMINI FRANCE
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
DXC TECHNOLOGY
FUJITSU
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
IBM CORPORATION
TECH MAHINDRA
WIPRO
V. CURATED RESEARCH
