The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$71 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$70.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$198.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$262.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Application Lifecycle Management (ALM): A Prelude
The Importance of ALM
Stages and Benefits of ALM
The Future of ALM: Convergence with PLM
Application Lifecycle Management: Industry Overview
US Leads the Market with Largest Share
On Premises Segment: The Dominant Deployment Mode
IT/Telecom and Healthcare: Key End Markets of ALM
Global Competitor Market Shares
Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Disruptions Restructuring ALM Market
Need for ALM Structure in Enterprises and Successfully
Achieving it
Steps and Methodologies to Acquire Right Tools for ALM
Select Application Lifecycle Management Tools
Modern Requirements4DevOps
Visure
Polarion
CodeBeamer
PractiTest
Kovair ALM Studio
Aldon
Silkroad Alm
Helix ALM
ConnectALL
Select Innovative Open Source Application Lifecycle Management
Tools
Select ALM Software in the Market
Aha!
ReQtest
Dynatrace
Revulytics Usage Intelligence
OneOps
Jama Connect
VersionOne
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ATLASSIAN
CA TECHNOLOGIES
COLLABNET, INC.
DIGITE
IBM CORPORATION
INFLECTRA CORPORATION
INTLAND SOFTWARE GMBH
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
PERFORCE SOFTWARE
SIEMENS PLM SOFTWARE
ACCENTURE PLC
AHA! LABS, INC. (AHA!)
AKANA
ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
APPRENDA, INC
AVI NETWORKS
AXIROS GMBH
BROADCOM, INC.
CENIT AG
CHANGEPOINT CORP.
CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CLARIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
CLOUDBEES, INC.
CRITICAL LINKS
DASSAULT SYSTèMES SE
DELPHIX
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
DYNATRACE
ELECTRIC CLOUD
E-ZEST SOLUTIONS
GITLAB
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)
INGENTA PLC
ITC INFOTECH INDIA
M-WAY SOLUTIONS GMBH
NEUDESIC
ONEOME
ORACLE CORPORATION
ORIGINAL SOFTWARE
PARASOFT CORPORATION
PLUTORA
PTC INC.
ROCKET SOFTWARE
SAP SE
SMARTBEAR SOFTWARE, INC,
SYNOPSYS, INC.
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.
WIPRO LTD.
XEBIALABS, INC.
XORIANT CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
