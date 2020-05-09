New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Hosting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797908/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$51.6 Billion by the year 2025, Managed will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Managed will reach a market size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apprenda, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Liquid Web LLC

Microsoft Corporation

NaviSite, Inc.

Rackspace

SunGard Availability Services







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797908/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Application Hosting: An Introduction

Hosted Application

Application Hosting Services

Content Management Applications

Web Development Applications

Email Management Applications

Database Applications

Benefits of Application Hosting

Fast and Reliable Delivery

Flexible and Scalable

Cost Effective and Secure

The Future of Managed Hosting Services

Cloud Based Application Hosting

Colocation Hosting and its Benefits

Colocation vs. Managed Hosting: Which is Better?

Application Hosting: Industry Overview

BFSI Vertical: The Most Dominating Application Hosting Market

While US Leads the Global Market, Asia Pacific Grows the Fastest

Global Competitor Market Shares

Application Hosting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Cloud Hosting Services Providing Website Hosting on Virtual

Servers

Cloud Hosting in Evolving BFSI Industry

Technological Advancements Driving the Application Hosting Market

Cloud Computing Driving the Digital Disruption





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Application Hosting Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Application Hosting Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Managed (Hosting Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Managed (Hosting Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Cloud (Hosting Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Cloud (Hosting Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Colocation (Hosting Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Colocation (Hosting Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Telecommunications & IT (Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Healthcare (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Healthcare (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Application Hosting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Application Hosting Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Hosting Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Application Hosting Market Share

Breakdown by Hosting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Application Hosting Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Application Hosting Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Application Hosting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Hosting Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Application Hosting Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Hosting Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Canadian Application Hosting Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Canadian Application Hosting Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Application Hosting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hosting Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Japanese Application Hosting Market Share Analysis by

Hosting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Application Hosting in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Application Hosting Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Application Hosting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Hosting Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Chinese Application Hosting Market by Hosting Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 35: Chinese Demand for Application Hosting in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Chinese Application Hosting Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Application Hosting Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Application Hosting Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Application Hosting Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: European Application Hosting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Hosting Type: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Application Hosting Market Share Breakdown

by Hosting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: European Application Hosting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 42: European Application Hosting Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Application Hosting Market in France by Hosting Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: French Application Hosting Market Share Analysis by

Hosting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Application Hosting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 46: French Application Hosting Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 47: Application Hosting Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Hosting Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: German Application Hosting Market Share Breakdown by

Hosting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Application Hosting Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Application Hosting Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 51: Italian Application Hosting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Hosting Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Italian Application Hosting Market by Hosting Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Italian Demand for Application Hosting in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Italian Application Hosting Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Application Hosting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hosting Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: United Kingdom Application Hosting Market Share

Analysis by Hosting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Application Hosting in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Application Hosting Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Application Hosting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hosting Type: 2018-2025

Table 60: Rest of Europe Application Hosting Market Share

Breakdown by Hosting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Rest of Europe Application Hosting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Application Hosting Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Application Hosting Market in Asia-Pacific by Hosting

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Application Hosting Market Share

Analysis by Hosting Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Application Hosting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Application Hosting Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Application Hosting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Hosting Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Application Hosting Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Hosting Type for 2019

and 2025

Table 69: Rest of World Application Hosting Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Rest of World Application Hosting Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AMAZON WEB SERVICES

APPRENDA

DXC TECHNOLOGY

GOOGLE

IBM CORPORATION

LIQUID WEB

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

NAVISITE

RACKSPACE

SUNGARD AVAILABILITY SERVICES

A2 HOSTING

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

ALIBABA CLOUD

BELL INTEGRATOR

BLUEHOST

CENTURYLINK

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

CLOUDSIGMA HOLDING AG

CLOUDWAYS

COLUMN TECHNOLOGIES

DIGITALOCEAN

DREAMHOST

FATCOW WEB HOSTING

GLOBALSIGN, INC.

GODADDY

GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM

HEROKU

HOSTGATOR.COM

HOSTING IRELAND

HOSTINGMETRO

HOSTMONSTER

HOSTNINE

INMOTION HOSTING

IPAGE

JUSTHOST

MIDPHASE (HOSTING SERVICES, INC.)

NAMECHEAP

NETREPID

ONE.COM

ONGOING OPERATIONS

RACKSPACE INC.

RICOH INDIA

SITAONAIR

SITEGROUND

SPECTRUM ENTERPRISES

STACKIFY

UKFAST.NET

WEBAIR INTERNET DEVELOPMENT

WEBHOSTINGPAD.COM

ENFORCE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

ENITECH SOLUTIONS

ESDS SOFTWARE SOLUTION PVT. LTD.

ETOR NETWORKS

FASTCOMET, INC.

FUSE3

GEM TECHNOLOGIES, INC

GO4HOSTING

GREATMAIL, LLC

GREENGEEKS, LLC

GURU CLOUD HOSTING

HASELKORN, INC

HOSTING24

HOSTINGER INTERNATIONAL, LTD.

HOSTPAPA

HOSTROCKET.COM, INC.

HOSTRUNWAY

HOSTWAY|HOSTING

IFS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

INTEGRA NETWORK SERVICES, LLC

INWAY HOSTING

IOMOSAIC CORPORATION

KAMATERA, INC.

KATALYST PARTNERS, LLC

KNOWNHOST, LLC

MAXWELL IT COMPANY

MDDHOSTING, LLC

MPULSE SOFTWARE, INC.

NETGAIN TECHNOLOGY, LLC

NEXTRA ONLINE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

NTCHOSTING.COM

OC CLOUD9

OPTANEX LTD.

PROMINIC.NET, INC.

QUBIC GROUP PLC

RACKAID, LLC

REAL TIME CLOUD SERVICES, LLC

SECUREVIRTUAL LIMITED

SERVERSPACE LIMITED

SITE5

STORM INTERNET LTD

STRAFFORD TECHNOLOGY, LLC

SUPERB INTERNET TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SWK TECHNOLOGIES, INC..

SYAPPS, LLC

SYMMETRY RESOURCE GROUP.

TEKDOC SOLUTIONS

THINK TECH ADVISORS

UPCLOUD LTD.

VERITO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC.

WE SOLVE IT LIMITED

WEB HOSTING HUB

WEBHOSTINGBUZZ, INC

WESTHOST

ZETABYTE SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

ZSAH LTD MANAGED TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

876 TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

AB&R® (AMERICAN BARCODE AND RFID)

ACE CLOUD HOSTING, INC

AIRDESK SOLUTIONS

ALBATROSS CLOUD SYSTEMS INC.

APPLIED INNOVATIONS CORP.

ARVIXE.COM

ATLANTIC METRO COMMUNICATIONS II, INC.

ATLAS CLOUD LTD,.

CANARY SYSTEMS, INC.

CETROM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CIRRUS TECH LTD.

CODEACIOUS

CYBERSPACE NETWORKING SYSTEMS PVT. LTD

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797908/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001