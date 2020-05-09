New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797902/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$765.7 Million by the year 2025, Oral Appliances will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oral Appliances will reach a market size of US$65.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$163 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Snoring: Causes and Treatment
Surgery
Laser Surgery
Radiofrequency Tissue Ablation (Somnoplasty)
CPAP Machine
Palatal Implants
Dental Appliances
Orthopedic Pillow
Anti Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery: Market Overview
While US Leads the Market, Asia Pacific Grows the Fastest
Global Competitor Market Shares
Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Snoring: A Complicated Condition Needs High Tech Tools Treatment
Snoring: When Managing Fails Consider Surgery
Nonsurgical Management
Surgical Procedures
Septoplasty
Radiofrequency Ablation of Palate
Radiofrequency Ablation of Inferior Turbinates
Injection Snoreplasty
Pillar Implants
Laser Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty
Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)
Maxillomandibular Advancement (MMA)
Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation
Genioglossus Advancement
Hyoid Suspension
Midline Glossectomy and Lingualplasty
The Pros and Cons of Snoring Devices
Pillows
Chin Straps
Nasal Strips
Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs)
Sprays, Pills and Drops
Technology Advancements and Innovative Products Helping
Overcome Sleep Relief
Innovations Driving the Anti Snoring Devices Market
Breathe Right Nasal Strips
Snorepin? Anti Snoring Aid
Theravent Snore Therapy
Anti Snoring Chin Strap
Banyan Botanicals Nasya Oil
Bed Wedge FitPlus Premium Pillow
Anti Snoring Adjustable Mouthpiece
Deep Sleep Brain Band
Anti Snore Mask
Rhinomed Mute Nasal Plugs
Goodnite Anti-Snore Pillow
CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) Machine
Select Anti Snoring Device Brands
SleepRite Micro CPAP Snoring Device
SnoreQuiet Chin Strap
SleepRx Mouthpiece
Urgonight EEG Headband
Hupnos Snoring Mask
Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band
Ooler Bed Cooling System
Muse Sleep Meditation Softband
NeuroBeat
Miku Baby Monitor
Dreamlight
Kardian
Sleepace
Snore RX Snoring Mouthpiece
Smart Nora Anti Snoring Pillow
Z Quiet Anti Snoring Mouthpiece for Mouth-Breathers
Smart Motion Pillow
Smart Sleep Masks
Rocking Beds and Pillows that Nudge While Snoring
Do Anti Snoring Devices Give Desired Result?
Guidance for Intraoral Devices for Snoring and Obstructive
Sleep Apnea in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
AIRWAY MANAGEMENT
APNEA SCIENCES CORPORATION
GOODSOMNIA AB
MEDITAS
SLEEPING WELL
SOMNOMED
THE PURE SLEEP COMPANY
THERAVENT
TOMED GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
