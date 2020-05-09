New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797902/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$765.7 Million by the year 2025, Oral Appliances will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oral Appliances will reach a market size of US$65.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$163 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Airway Management, Inc.

Apnea Sciences Corporation

Goodsomnia AB

Meditas Ltd.

Sleeping Well, LLC.

SomnoMed Ltd.

The Pure Sleep Company

Theravent, Inc.

Tomed GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797902/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Snoring: Causes and Treatment

Surgery

Laser Surgery

Radiofrequency Tissue Ablation (Somnoplasty)

CPAP Machine

Palatal Implants

Dental Appliances

Orthopedic Pillow

Anti Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery: Market Overview

While US Leads the Market, Asia Pacific Grows the Fastest

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Snoring: A Complicated Condition Needs High Tech Tools Treatment

Snoring: When Managing Fails Consider Surgery

Nonsurgical Management

Surgical Procedures

Septoplasty

Radiofrequency Ablation of Palate

Radiofrequency Ablation of Inferior Turbinates

Injection Snoreplasty

Pillar Implants

Laser Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty

Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)

Maxillomandibular Advancement (MMA)

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

Genioglossus Advancement

Hyoid Suspension

Midline Glossectomy and Lingualplasty

The Pros and Cons of Snoring Devices

Pillows

Chin Straps

Nasal Strips

Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs)

Sprays, Pills and Drops

Technology Advancements and Innovative Products Helping

Overcome Sleep Relief

Innovations Driving the Anti Snoring Devices Market

Breathe Right Nasal Strips

Snorepin? Anti Snoring Aid

Theravent Snore Therapy

Anti Snoring Chin Strap

Banyan Botanicals Nasya Oil

Bed Wedge FitPlus Premium Pillow

Anti Snoring Adjustable Mouthpiece

Deep Sleep Brain Band

Anti Snore Mask

Rhinomed Mute Nasal Plugs

Goodnite Anti-Snore Pillow

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) Machine

Select Anti Snoring Device Brands

SleepRite Micro CPAP Snoring Device

SnoreQuiet Chin Strap

SleepRx Mouthpiece

Urgonight EEG Headband

Hupnos Snoring Mask

Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band

Ooler Bed Cooling System

Muse Sleep Meditation Softband

NeuroBeat

Miku Baby Monitor

Dreamlight

Kardian

Sleepace

Snore RX Snoring Mouthpiece

Smart Nora Anti Snoring Pillow

Z Quiet Anti Snoring Mouthpiece for Mouth-Breathers

Smart Motion Pillow

Smart Sleep Masks

Rocking Beds and Pillows that Nudge While Snoring

Do Anti Snoring Devices Give Desired Result?

Guidance for Intraoral Devices for Snoring and Obstructive

Sleep Apnea in the US





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Oral Appliances (Device Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Oral Appliances (Device Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Oral Appliances (Device Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Nasal Devices (Device Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Nasal Devices (Device Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Nasal Devices (Device Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Position Control Devices (Device Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Position Control Devices (Device Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Position Control Devices (Device Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Chin Straps (Device Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Chin Straps (Device Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Chin Straps (Device Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Device Types (Device Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Device Types (Device Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Device Types (Device Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring

Surgery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

the United States by Device Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring

Surgery Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Historic Market Review by Device Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 24: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring

Surgery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Device Type:

2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market by Device Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 32: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Type:

2018-2025

Table 35: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Device Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

France by Device Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device Type:

2009-2017

Table 39: French Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device Type:

2009-2017

Table 42: German Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Device Type:

2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market by Device Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Anti-Snoring Devices and

Snoring Surgery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Device Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring

Surgery Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring

Surgery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Device Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Device Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring

Surgery Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

Asia-Pacific by Device Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device Type:

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery

Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring

Surgery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Rest of World Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring

Surgery Historic Market Review by Device Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 57: Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device

Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AIRWAY MANAGEMENT

APNEA SCIENCES CORPORATION

GOODSOMNIA AB

MEDITAS

SLEEPING WELL

SOMNOMED

THE PURE SLEEP COMPANY

THERAVENT

TOMED GMBH

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797902/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001