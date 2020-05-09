New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797900/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Plastics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$194 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$176.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plastics will reach a market size of US$453.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$646 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amcor Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Biocote Limited

Clariant AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

Dunmore Corporation

Microban International Ltd.

Mondi PLC

PARX Plastics N.V.

PolyOne Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797900/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Antimicrobial Packaging: An Introduction

Protecting Food from Environmental Contamination

Food Packaging: A Historical Perspective

Antimicrobial Food Packaging

Methods of Antimicrobial Packaging Systems

Systems Based on Release of Active Agents

Immobilizing Antimicrobial Agents on Surface of Polymer Film

Antimicrobial Healthcare and Personal Care Packaging

Antimicrobial Packaging: Industry Overview

Asia Pacific: The Dominant and Fastest Growing Region

US: A Key Region

Global Competitor Market Shares

Antimicrobial Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Food Packaging: Innovative Ideas and Technologies Drive the Market

Nanotechnology in Food Packaging

Active and Intelligent Food Packaging

Green Packaging

Emerging Solutions for Antimicrobial Paperboard Packaging

Antimicrobial Packaging for Meat Products

Antimicrobial Films, Coatings and Edible Gels for Fresh Meat

Packaging

Barrier Food Packaging Plastics: Latest Innovations

Polymeric Antimicrobial Food Packaging Films and its Applications

Fresh Food with Clay-Based Antimicrobial Packaging

Trends in Food Packaging

Biomaster Technology Prevents Bacterial Growth

Bacterial Cellulose with Silver Nanoparticles for Antimicrobial

Packaging in Healthcare

Bio-based Flex Packaging Extend Shelf Life





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Antimicrobial Packaging Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Antimicrobial Packaging Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Plastics (Base Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Plastics (Base Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Plastics (Base Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Biopolymer (Base Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Biopolymer (Base Material) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Biopolymer (Base Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Paper & Paperboard (Base Material) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Paper & Paperboard (Base Material) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Paper & Paperboard (Base Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Base Materials (Base Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Other Base Materials (Base Material) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Base Materials (Base Material) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Personal Care (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Personal Care (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Personal Care (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Material: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in the United States

by Base Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Antimicrobial Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 33: Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Antimicrobial Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market

Review by Base Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Material for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 37: Canadian Antimicrobial Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Antimicrobial Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antimicrobial Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Antimicrobial Packaging Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 45: Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Antimicrobial Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Base Material for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Base

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Antimicrobial Packaging in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Antimicrobial Packaging Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Antimicrobial Packaging Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Antimicrobial Packaging Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Antimicrobial Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Europe in US$

Million by Base Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Antimicrobial Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 59: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in France by Base

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Antimicrobial Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Base

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 72: Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Antimicrobial Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Base Material for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Base

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Antimicrobial Packaging in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Antimicrobial Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Antimicrobial Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Base

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Base Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Antimicrobial Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Antimicrobial Packaging Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 84: Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Material:

2018-2025

Table 86: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Base Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 89: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Base Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Base Material: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Base Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Antimicrobial Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,

2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Base Material: 2018

to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Antimicrobial Packaging Historic Market

Review by Base Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Base Material for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 100: Rest of World Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Antimicrobial Packaging Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of World Antimicrobial Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AMCOR

BASF SE

BAYER AG

BIOCOTE LIMITED

CLARIANT AG

DUNMORE CORPORATION

DOWDUPONT

MICROBAN INTERNATIONAL

MONDI PLC

PARX PLASTICS N.V.

POLYONE CORPORATION

ADDMASTER (UK) LIMITED

BERRY GLOBAL, INC.

COLORCON, INC.

COVESTRO

DOW INC.

DOW MICROBIAL CONTROL

GERRESHEIMER AG

GRAHAM PACKAGING COMPANY, INC.

GTX HANEX PLASTIC SP. Z O.O.

KING PLASTIC

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

MILLIKEN & COMPANY

MJS PACKAGING

SANITIZED AG

SCIESSENT

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

SHRINATH ROTOPACK PVT

UFLEX LTD.

HUHTAMAKI OYJ

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797900/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001