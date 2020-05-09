New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Drone Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797897/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Laser System will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$68.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Laser System will reach a market size of US$94.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$365.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone, Inc.

DeTect, Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797897/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Anti-Drone: An Industry Overview

Military & Defense: The Largest of the Anti-Drone Market by

Vertical

Laser Systems to Witness Fastest Growth Globally

Americas to Lead the Anti-Drone Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anti-Drone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Global Anti-Drone Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

by Leading Players

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Drone Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Leading Players

Global Commercial Drone Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Leading Players

Global Drone Autopilot Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales by Leading Players





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Illicit Activities and Terrorism, and Incidences of

Security Breach Propels the Market for Anti-Drones

Concerns Related to Aerial Attacks among Government and Public

Contributes towards Evolution of Anti-Drone Measures

Stringent Government Regulations for Deploying Anti-Drone

System Hinders the Market Growth

Apprehensions related to Public Safety and High Cost,

Constraints the Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Anti-Drone: An Introduction





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Anti-Drone Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Anti-Drone Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Laser System (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Laser System (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Kinetic System (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Kinetic System (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Electronic System (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Electronic System (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Military & Defense (Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Military & Defense (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Homeland Security (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Homeland Security (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Commercial (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 14: Commercial (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Anti-Drone Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: Anti-Drone Market in US$ Thousand in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 16: United States Anti-Drone Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: United States Anti-Drone Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Anti-Drone Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Anti-Drone Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 20: Canadian Anti-Drone Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Canadian Anti-Drone Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Canadian Anti-Drone Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Anti-Drone

Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Anti-Drone Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Anti-Drone in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Anti-Drone Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical:

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 27: Anti-Drone Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 28: Anti-Drone Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis

by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Chinese Demand for Anti-Drone in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Chinese Anti-Drone Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Anti-Drone Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Anti-Drone Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Anti-Drone Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Anti-Drone Market Assessment in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 34: Anti-Drone Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 35: European Anti-Drone Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Anti-Drone Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: French Anti-Drone Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Anti-Drone Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Anti-Drone Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 40: French Anti-Drone Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 41: German Anti-Drone Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 42: German Anti-Drone Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Anti-Drone Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Anti-Drone Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 45: Anti-Drone Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 46: Anti-Drone Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis

by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Italian Demand for Anti-Drone in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Italian Anti-Drone Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Anti-Drone Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Anti-Drone Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Anti-Drone in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Anti-Drone Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Anti-Drone Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 54: Anti-Drone Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Rest of Europe Anti-Drone Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Anti-Drone Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Anti-Drone Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Anti-Drone Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Anti-Drone Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of World Anti-Drone Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Rest of World Anti-Drone Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Rest of World Anti-Drone Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BATTELLE MEMORIAL INSTITUTE

BLIGHTER SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS

DETECT

DEDRONE, INC.

DRONESHIELD LIMITED

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

LITEYE SYSTEMS

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

RAYTHEON COMPANY

SCG SECURITY & COUNTERINTELLIGENCE GROUP

SRC

SAAB AB

THALES GROUP

THEISS UAV SOLUTIONS, LLC.

AARONIA AG

ADVANCED RADAR TECHNOLOGIES SA

AEROTARGETS INTERNATIONAL, LLC

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.

AIRBUS GROUP

AVEILLANT

CHESS DYNAMICS

DELFT DYNAMICS BV

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

ENTERPRISE CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD. (ECS)

HENSOLDT HOLDING GERMANY GMBH

MICRODRONES GMBH

PRECISIONHAWK INC.

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS, LTD.

RHEINMETALL AG

SELEX ES

SZ DJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

ZALA AERO GROUP

AIROBOTICS

BSS HOLLAND B.V.

CERBAIR, SAS

CITADEL DEFENSE COMPANY

DEPARTMENT 13 INC.

DRONE DEFENCE SERVICES LTD.

DRONE DETECTION SYS S.A.

MYDEFENCE COMMUNICATION

ROBIN RADAR SYSTEMS

SCI TECHNOLOGY, INC.

SENSOFUSION EUROPE

WHITEFOX DEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

AIRSPACE SYSTEMS, INC.

APOLLOSHIELD

ARTSYS360 LTD.

BLACK SAGE

COUNTER DRONE SOLUTIONS

OPENWORKS ENGINEERING LTD.

SKYSAFE

TELERADIO ENGINEERING PTE LTD.

TERRAHEXEN SP. Z O.O.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797897/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001