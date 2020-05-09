New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797896/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.5 Billion by the year 2025, Radar will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$389.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$397.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Radar will reach a market size of US$931.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797896/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Antenna Transducer and Radome: Market Snapshots
Radar Systems: Leading the Market by Technology
Radome: An Insider
Antenna: An Overview
Aircraft Radome Market: An Insight
Global Competitor Market Shares
Antenna Transducer and Radome Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global LVDT Transducers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
Global Linear Displacement Transducers Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Aerospace Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
Global Nose Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
by Leading Players
Global Aircraft Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
Global Commercial Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalated Demand for Surveillance and Satellite Communication
System Drives the Market
Increased Usage of Antenna Transducers in Tracking Weather
Changes and Air Traffic Control Sparks Demand
High Cost Associated with Maintenance, Production and
Installation of the Systems Hinders the Market Growth
Highly Experienced/ Skilled Personnel: A Major Challenge
Market to Witness Huge Growth with Spike in Defense Expenditures
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Antenna Transducer and Radome: An Introduction
Applications
Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Leading Applications
Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Measurement Type for Years 2018 & 2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Antenna Transducer and Radome Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Antenna Transducer and Radome Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Radar (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Radar (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Radar (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Communication (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Communication (Technology) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Communication (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Sonar (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Sonar (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Sonar (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Defense (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Defense (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Defense (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Aerospace (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Aerospace (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Aerospace (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Homeland Security (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Homeland Security (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Homeland Security (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in US$ Million
in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 23: United States Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Antenna Transducer and Radome Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Antenna Transducer and Radome Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 29: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Antenna
Transducer and Radome Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 35: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Antenna
Transducer and Radome in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Japanese Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: Chinese Antenna Transducer and Radome Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Antenna Transducer and Radome in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Antenna Transducer and Radome Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Antenna Transducer and Radome Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 51: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 52: European Antenna Transducer and Radome Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: French Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Antenna Transducer and Radome Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Antenna Transducer and Radome Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Antenna Transducer and Radome Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: German Antenna Transducer and Radome Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: German Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Antenna Transducer and Radome Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 69: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Antenna Transducer and Radome in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Antenna
Transducer and Radome Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 74: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Antenna Transducer and Radome in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Antenna Transducer and Radome Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 81: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Antenna Transducer and Radome
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 83: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Antenna Transducer and Radome Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Antenna Transducer and Radome Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Antenna Transducer and Radome Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Analysis in Rest
of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Rest of
World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of World Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 95: Antenna Transducer and Radome Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of World Antenna Transducer and Radome Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
COBHAM PLC
EXELIXIS
FINMECCANICA SPA
L-3 COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
QINETIQ GROUP PLC
RAYTHEON COMPANY
THALES S.A.
THE BOEING COMPANY
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
AIRBUS GROUP SE
ASTRONICS CORPORATION
BALL AEROSPACE & TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
COMMSCOPE, INC.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
LEONARDO S.P.A
MEGGITT PLC
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
PREMO SA
RUHLE COMPANIES, INC. - FARRAND CONTROLS DIVISION
VIASAT, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797896/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: