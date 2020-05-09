New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Genetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797892/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Live Animals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$138.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$142.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Live Animals will reach a market size of US$377.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$521.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alta Genetics, Inc.

Animal Genetics Inc.

Crv Holding B.V.

Envigo, Inc.

Ew Group GmbH

Genus PLC

Hendrix Genetics BV

Neogen Corporation

Vetgen

Zoetis, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Genetics: Definition

Animal Genetics, Its Role and Branches

Basic Genetics

Molecular Genetics

Genetic Engineering

Behavioral Genetics

Population Genetics

Genetic Improvement of Indigenous Livestock: Key to Improvement

in Food Production

Animal Genetics: Market Overview

US Leads the Animal Genetics Market with Largest Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Animal Genetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



AI and Big Data Propagating Advancements in Animal Genetics

Improved Animal Breeding through Advances in Genome Editing

Patenting Genetic Innovations in Animal Breeding

Application of Molecular Genetics for Animal Breeding to

Improve Animal Production

Genetic Technologies Create Opportunities for Increasing Rate

of Genetic Progress in Sheep Farming

Some Genome Editing Techniques in Animal Allowed Without

Government Approval in Australia

UFAW?s New Legislation to Tackle Genetic Welfare Problems in Dogs





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Animal Genetics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Animal Genetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Animal Genetics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Live Animals (Product & Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Live Animals (Product & Service) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Live Animals (Product & Service) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Genetic Materials (Product & Service) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Genetic Materials (Product & Service) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Genetic Materials (Product & Service) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Animal Genetic Testing Services (Product & Service)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Animal Genetic Testing Services (Product & Service)

Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 12: Animal Genetic Testing Services (Product & Service)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Animal Genetics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Animal Genetics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Animal Genetics Market in the United States by

Product & Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 15: United States Animal Genetics Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Animal Genetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Animal Genetics Historic Market Review by

Product & Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Animal Genetics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Animal Genetics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Animal Genetics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period

2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Animal Genetics Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Animal Genetics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Animal Genetics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Animal Genetics Market by Product & Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Animal Genetics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Animal Genetics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Animal Genetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Animal Genetics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Animal Genetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018-2025

Table 29: Animal Genetics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Animal Genetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Animal Genetics Market in France by Product &

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Animal Genetics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Animal Genetics Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Animal Genetics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Animal Genetics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Animal Genetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Animal Genetics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Animal Genetics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Animal Genetics Market by Product & Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Animal Genetics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product &

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Animal Genetics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Animal Genetics Market Share Analysis

by Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Animal Genetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018-2025

Table 44: Animal Genetics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: Rest of Europe Animal Genetics Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Animal Genetics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product &

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Animal Genetics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2009-2017

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Animal Genetics Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Animal Genetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Rest of World Animal Genetics Historic Market Review

by Product & Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Animal Genetics Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2009, 2019,

and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

