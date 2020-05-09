New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Genetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797892/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Live Animals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$138.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$142.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Live Animals will reach a market size of US$377.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$521.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797892/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Genetics: Definition
Animal Genetics, Its Role and Branches
Basic Genetics
Molecular Genetics
Genetic Engineering
Behavioral Genetics
Population Genetics
Genetic Improvement of Indigenous Livestock: Key to Improvement
in Food Production
Animal Genetics: Market Overview
US Leads the Animal Genetics Market with Largest Share
Global Competitor Market Shares
Animal Genetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
AI and Big Data Propagating Advancements in Animal Genetics
Improved Animal Breeding through Advances in Genome Editing
Patenting Genetic Innovations in Animal Breeding
Application of Molecular Genetics for Animal Breeding to
Improve Animal Production
Genetic Technologies Create Opportunities for Increasing Rate
of Genetic Progress in Sheep Farming
Some Genome Editing Techniques in Animal Allowed Without
Government Approval in Australia
UFAW?s New Legislation to Tackle Genetic Welfare Problems in Dogs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Animal Genetics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Animal Genetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Animal Genetics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Live Animals (Product & Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Live Animals (Product & Service) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Live Animals (Product & Service) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Genetic Materials (Product & Service) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Genetic Materials (Product & Service) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Genetic Materials (Product & Service) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Animal Genetic Testing Services (Product & Service)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Animal Genetic Testing Services (Product & Service)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 12: Animal Genetic Testing Services (Product & Service)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Animal Genetics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Animal Genetics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Animal Genetics Market in the United States by
Product & Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 15: United States Animal Genetics Market Share Breakdown
by Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Animal Genetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Animal Genetics Historic Market Review by
Product & Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Animal Genetics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Animal Genetics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Animal Genetics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period
2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Animal Genetics Market Share Analysis by
Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Animal Genetics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Animal Genetics Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product & Service: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Animal Genetics Market by Product & Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Animal Genetics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Animal Genetics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Animal Genetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Animal Genetics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Animal Genetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018-2025
Table 29: Animal Genetics Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Animal Genetics Market Share Breakdown by
Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Animal Genetics Market in France by Product &
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Animal Genetics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product & Service: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Animal Genetics Market Share Analysis by
Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Animal Genetics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Animal Genetics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product & Service: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Animal Genetics Market Share Breakdown by
Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Animal Genetics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Animal Genetics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product & Service: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Animal Genetics Market by Product & Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Animal Genetics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product &
Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Animal Genetics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Animal Genetics Market Share Analysis
by Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Animal Genetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018-2025
Table 44: Animal Genetics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Rest of Europe Animal Genetics Market Share Breakdown
by Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Animal Genetics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product &
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Animal Genetics Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2009-2017
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Animal Genetics Market Share Analysis by
Product & Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Animal Genetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Rest of World Animal Genetics Historic Market Review
by Product & Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Animal Genetics Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALTA GENETICS, INC.
ANIMAL GENETICS INC.
CRV HOLDING B.V.
ENVIGO
EW GROUP GMBH
GENUS PLC.
HENDRIX GENETICS BV
NEOGEN CORPORATION
VETGEN
ZOETIS
AQUAGEN AS
UNISTEL MEDICAL LABORATORIES
EVOLUTION INTERNATIONAL
GENEX
HYPOR BV
INQABA BIOTECHNICAL INDUSTRIES (PTY) LTD.
NEOGEN GENOMICS
PAW PRINT GENETICS
RIVER VALLEY DAIRY
SEMEX
TOPIGS NORSVIN
TRANS OVA GENETICS
ABS GLOBAL, INC.
ANICAM ENTERPRISES, INC.
ANTAGENE
COGENT
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797892/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: