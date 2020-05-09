New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Analytics as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797889/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$53 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 40.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 35.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

EMC Corporation

GoodData Corporation

Goolara LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Analytics as a Service (AaaS): A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Analytics as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Table: Global Analytics as a Service Market (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Lower Ownership Cost, and Matured Business Intelligence Drives

Market Growth

AaaS Market Gains Traction among Corporates

Data Security and Rising Intricacies of Analytical Workflow

Constraints the Market Growth

Upsurge in Structured/ Unstructured Data among Social Media

Platforms Spur Demand for AaaS

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Analytics as a Service (AaaS): An Introduction

Pros and Cons:

Applications:

Table: Global Analytics as a Service Market (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Applications

Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS): A Definition





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Analytics as a Service Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Analytics as a Service Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Solution (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Solution (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Service (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Service (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Analytics as a Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Analytics as a Service Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: United States Analytics as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Analytics as a Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Analytics as a Service Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Analytics as a Service: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 12: Japanese Analytics as a Service Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Analytics as a Service Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 14: Chinese Analytics as a Service Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Analytics as a Service Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Analytics as a Service Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: European Analytics as a Service Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: European Analytics as a Service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Analytics as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 19: Analytics as a Service Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: French Analytics as a Service Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 21: Analytics as a Service Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: German Analytics as a Service Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 23: Italian Analytics as a Service Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Italian Analytics as a Service Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Analytics as a Service:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: United Kingdom Analytics as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Analytics as a Service Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 28: Rest of Europe Analytics as a Service Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Analytics as a Service Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Analytics as a Service Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Analytics as a Service Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Analytics as a Service Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025





IV. COMPETITION



