The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$53 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 40.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 35.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Analytics as a Service (AaaS): A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Analytics as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Table: Global Analytics as a Service Market (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Lower Ownership Cost, and Matured Business Intelligence Drives
Market Growth
AaaS Market Gains Traction among Corporates
Data Security and Rising Intricacies of Analytical Workflow
Constraints the Market Growth
Upsurge in Structured/ Unstructured Data among Social Media
Platforms Spur Demand for AaaS
Analytics as a Service (AaaS): An Introduction
Pros and Cons:
Applications:
Table: Global Analytics as a Service Market (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Leading Applications
Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS): A Definition
