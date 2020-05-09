New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Analytical Standards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797888/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Organic Standards will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$30.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Organic Standards will reach a market size of US$100.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$114.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AccuStandard, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cayman Chemical Company

Chiron AS

General Electric Company

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

LGC Standards

Mallinckrodt PLC

Merck KgaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Restek Corporation

RicCA Chemical Company

Spex Certiprep

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797888/?utm_source=GNW



Critical Importance of Analytical Chemistry in Medicine,

Science, Forensics & Engineering: Cornerstone for Present &

Future Adoption of Analytical Standards

Analytical Standards for Streamlined Analytical Quality Control

Process

Healthy Tide in Global R&D Spending Creates Conducive Environment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Analytical Standards Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sustained Expansion in Chromatography Use Cases Enhances Market

Prospects

Analytical Standards Make Robust Inroads into Spectroscopy Domain

Biomedical Research Standards in Demand

Analytical Standards Make a Cut in Food & Beverage Quality Control

Current Trends in World Food & Beverage Market Indicate Strong

Demand

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Standards Gain Wider Traction

Analytical Standards: Introduction





