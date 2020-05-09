New York, May 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Analytical Laboratory Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797887/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$111.5 Million by the year 2025, Batch Release Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Batch Release Testing will reach a market size of US$3.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$55.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Analytical Testing: A Market Overview
Laboratory Medicine: Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Analytical Laboratory Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Table: Global HealthCare Analytical Testing Services Market -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Table: Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing
Market - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading
Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Expenditure on Drugs and Medical Equipment by Public
Health Organizations Propels the Market
Government Initiatives for Building Concrete Analytical Testing
Abilities Drives the Market Forward
Upsurge in Number of Clinical Trials and Drug Approvals, and
Demand for Specialized Analytical Testing Services Spurs the
Market
Innovative and Complicated Pharmaceutical Products
Necessitating Unique Analytical Approach Hinders the Market
Growth
North America: A Market Leader
Asia-Pacific: Most Lucrative Market
Laboratory Analytical Testing Services Market in GCC: An Insider
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Analytical Laboratories: An Insight
Analytical Instruments
Type of Analytical Instruments
Analytical Laboratory Services: An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
