Icelandair ehf. and the Union of Icelandic Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (FVFI) have agreed on an amended collective-bargaining agreement for the period 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2025. The new agreement reflects the Company’s objectives of strengthening its long-term competitiveness but at the same time maintaining good compensation and working conditions.

FVFI will now present the collective-bargaining agreement to its members who will vote on the agreement.





Contact information