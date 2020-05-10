Icelandair ehf. and the Union of Icelandic Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (FVFI) have agreed on an amended collective-bargaining agreement for the period 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2025. The new agreement reflects the Company’s objectives of strengthening its long-term competitiveness but at the same time maintaining good compensation and working conditions.
FVFI will now present the collective-bargaining agreement to its members who will vote on the agreement.
