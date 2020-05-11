Regulated information





Gosselies, Belgium, 11 May 2020, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, invites its shareholders and warrant holders to the Annual Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 10 June 2020 at 4pm CEST, at the Company’s registered offices, 37 Rue Auguste Piccard, 6041 Gosselies, Belgium.

The notice for the meeting, including the agenda of the day as well as the motions to vote, have been published in the Belgian Official Gazette and La Libre on 11 May 2020.

Due to the security measures imposed by the Belgian government in the context of the fight against Covid-19, which prohibit the physical presence of shareholders at a general meeting, Bone Therapeutics has decided to impose voting exclusively by means of written proxies, in accordance with Article 6 of Royal Decree No. 4 of 9 April 2020.

Bone Therapeutics will also offer its shareholders and rights holders the opportunity to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting by conference call. Information about the telephone access will be communicated on the company's website (www.bonetherapeutics.com) at a later date.

The documents and preliminary information concerning this meeting are being made available to the shareholders and can be consulted on Bone Therapeutics’ website, under the section Investors / Shareholders meeting, in compliance with the applicable law and regulations.

It is also possible to receive the documents without charge upon simple request by email to generalassembly@bonetherapeutics.com or by telephone on +32 (0)71 12 10 01. Finally, the documents are available at the Company’s headquarters: 37 Rue Auguste Piccard, 6041 Gosselies, Belgium.





About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and bone diseases. The Company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapies and an innovative biological product in later-stage clinical development, which target markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Bone Therapeutics is developing an off-the-shelf protein solution, JTA-004, which is entering Phase III development for the treatment of pain in knee osteoarthritis. Positive Phase IIb efficacy results in patients with knee osteoarthritis showed a statistically significant improvement in pain relief compared to a leading viscosupplement. The clinical trial application (CTA) for the pivotal Phase III program has been approved by the relevant authorities allowing the start of the study.

Bone Therapeutics’ other core technology is based on its cutting-edge allogeneic cell therapy platform (ALLOB) which can be stored at the point of use in the hospital, and uses a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stem cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells can be administered via a minimally invasive procedure, avoiding the need for invasive surgery, and are produced via a proprietary, scalable cutting-edge manufacturing process. Following the CTA approval by the Belgian regulatory authority, the Company is ready to start the Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process.

The ALLOB platform technology has multiple applications and will continue to be evaluated in other indications including spinal fusion, osteotomy and maxillofacial and dental applications.

Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are protected by a broad IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. The Company is based in the BioPark in Gosselies, Belgium. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.





Contacts

Bone Therapeutics SA

Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +32 (0) 71 12 10 00

investorrelations@bonetherapeutics.com

International Media Enquiries:

Image Box Communications

Neil Hunter / Michelle Boxall

Tel: 44 (0)20 8943 4685

neil@ibcomms.agency / michelle@ibcomms.agency

For French Media and Investor Enquiries:

NewCap Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Pierre Laurent, Louis-Victor Delouvrier and Arthur Rouillé

Tel: + 33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

bone@newcap.eu

