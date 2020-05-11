Schlieren/Switzerland, 11 May 2020

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the previously announced departure of Rob O’Boyle, COO APMEA will be postponed to 31 July 2020. Rob has stepped down from the Group Executive Management Team. This extended time period will allow for the seamless transition of Chris Plüss who will take up the role of COO APMEA and join the Group Executive Management Team on 1 July 2020.



