The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB took place on 29 April 2020 at 10:00 am. and decided to allocate EUR 0.03 dividend per share. Panevezio statybos trestas AB will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 14 May 2020 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 13 May 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares of Panevezio statybos trestas AB (trading code PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446), which have been acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.

Dalius Gesevicius

Managing Director

Phone: (+370 45) 505 503