Taking into account that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 15 May 2020, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, Arco Vara AS hereby informs that the dividend payment ex-date is on 14 May 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.

Arco Vara AS will pay dividends to the shareholders in the net amount of 0,04 euro cents per share on 22 May 2020.





Evelin Kanter

CLO

Arco Vara AS

+372 614 4630

evelin.kanter@arcovara.com