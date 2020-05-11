AS Tallinna Sadam invites all the stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for Q1 2020. The webinar is scheduled for 15 May 2020 at 11.00 am EET and will be held in English.

The Chairman of the Management Board Valdo Kalm and Chief Financial Officer Marko Raid will be presenting the results and answering the questions. The questions will be answered after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to e-mail: m.zirel@ts.ee .

Participating in the webinar:

To join the webinar, please register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8479762830283511564 .

When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s: https://www.ts.ee/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is webinar?

Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives give information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the board members of the Company.