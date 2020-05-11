Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

11 May 2020

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Baita Plai Update

Vast Resources plc, the UK AIM listed mining company, is pleased to update the market on progress at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine “Baita Plai” in Romania.

The Company is pleased to announce the hire of Adrian Badita as General Manager at Baita Plai, reporting to Craig Harvey, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. Adrian will be responsible for the overall management of Baita Plai including but not limited to ensuring the safety and health of all the team at the mine as well as implement and monitor the Company’s development plan to ensure Baita Plai develops into an efficient and profitable producing mining operation. Adrian will commence his role on Monday 18th May 2020.

Adrian, an Australian & Romanian national, is a qualified Competent Person under the JORC Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve code. He has over 20 years’ mining experience including progressive supervisory experience in all phases of the mining industry. He has solid production experience including drill & blast, haulage, waste management, risk management strategy and environmental site rehabilitation. Adrian has supervised several large-scale operations including a $1.5BN operation producing 100 million t/year.



Following the previous announcement on 5th May 2020 regarding the arrival of equipment at Baita Plai, the Company has now also released footage of both containers, from the first shipment, being unloaded at Baita Plai on social media.

