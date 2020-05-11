Rueil Malmaison, 11 May 2020

Stéphanie Malek appointed media relations manager at VINCI

Stéphanie Malek is appointed as Group media relations manager, reporting to Pierre Duprat, Vice-President, Corporate Communications.

Stéphanie, 39, joined the Group in Qatar in 2009, before being appointed Communications Director at VINCI Construction Grands Projets in 2013. Prior to that, she had been a journalist at various radio stations and audio visual attaché at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha.

Stéphanie Malek has a diploma in journalism from the Centre de Formation des Journalistes and is certified in financial communication and investor relations by Université de Paris-Dauphine and Cliff.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

