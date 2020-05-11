VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences Company with an emphasis on ketamine and psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Roger McIntyre as Chief Executive Officer.



Dr. McIntyre is a Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and Head of the Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit at the University Health Network, Toronto, Canada. Dr. McIntyre is also Executive Director of the Brain and Cognition Discovery Foundation in Toronto; Director and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) in Chicago, Illinois.; Professor and Nanshan scholar at Guangzhou Medical University; and Adjunct Professor at the College of Medicine at Korea University. Furthermore, Dr. McIntyre is a Clinical Professor at the State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, New York, and a Clinical Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Neurosciences, at the University of California Riverside School of Medicine.

Dr. McIntyre had the vision to implement and develop Canada's first ever treatment center, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (the “CRTCE”), providing rapid-onset treatments for persons with mood disorders. The CRTCE is involved in knowledge application (using existing scientific research to improve outcomes in depression, PTSD and substance and alcohol use disorders [DPS]); knowledge generation (new research and development); and knowledge application (educating health care providers throughout North America and the world on new rapid-onset treatments for DPS).

The CRTCE is the only center in North America and globally to demonstrate that rapid-onset treatments improve health outcomes in one to two weeks and get people back to work, which is of enormous importance to individuals, as well as payers in the private space.

“My overarching aim as Chief Executive Officer is to establish Champignon as the apotheosis of integrated ketamine treatment delivery and the commercialization of our own IP psychedelic-based treatments. The clinical infrastructure, complementary asset base and human capital that Champignon has acquired leaves me very confident we will provide life changing treatments for persons with depression, all the while contemporaneously rewarding our investor base,” stated Dr. McIntyre. “I have been honored as a Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto, as well as a Professor at Universities across the United States and Asia and currently head the world’s largest clinical R&D network in Depression. The Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence, that I envisaged and successfully implemented, is the world’s first integrated clinical and R&D centre in ketamine and psychedelic-based treatments and is identified as the most influential scientific centre for depression research.”



Clarivate Analytics has named Dr. McIntyre one of the World's Most Influential Scientific Minds each year from 2014 to 2019. Dr. McIntyre is widely regarded as the world's most recognized psychiatrist in relation to mood disorders. He has extensive experience collaborating with private sector partners, including, but not limited to, entities within the pharmaceutical industry, the insurance industry and the health care industry in Canada, the United States and globally.

According to expertscape.com, a professional research database and repository of medical journal/scientific publications which objectively ranks people and institutions by their expertise in more than 29,000 biomedical topics, Dr. McIntyre is the top ranked expert worldwide as it pertains to depression.

Dr. McIntyre has published over 600 articles on the topic of mood disorders, along with an extensive number of books and chapters, and he has delivered thousands of lectures nationally and internationally on the topic of mood disorders.

“We are extremely pleased and fortunate to be able to bring Dr. McIntyre aboard as CEO,” commented Gareth Birdsall director of Champignon. “Dr. McIntyre’s is the world’s leading authority on depression and associated mood disorders, which is further crystalized by his foresight in founding Canada’s first integrated mood disorder treatment and integrated research center in the CRTCE. Dr. McIntyre’s clear ability to execute and his entrepreneurial nature, along with a demonstrated capacity to lead and delegate in dynamic and growing organizations, represent the skill sets that Champignon needs as it moves towards our North American clinic expansion and maturing novel drug discovery initiatives.”

The Company also announces that Gareth Birdsall has relinquished the role of CEO to Dr. McIntyre and will maintain his directorship of Champignon. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Birdsall for his services throughout his tenure as CEO. Furthermore, the Company announces it is contemplating a name change to better reflect its diverse business lines and operating subsidiaries.

