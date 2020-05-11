ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 May 2020 to 7 May 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement212,607 1,528,840,031
04 May 20201,0815,825.95246,297,855
05 May 20201,1745,927.78076,959,215
06 May 20201,1325,919.00006,700,308
07 May 20201,1265,927.32186,674,164
Total 4-7 May 20204,513 26,631,541
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,321 13,696,386
Accumulated in third phase of the program51,757 299,168,220
Accumulated under the program217,120 1,555,471,572
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement849,287 6,500,962,879
04 May 20204,4216,239.820527,586,246
05 May 20204,9206,373.128031,355,790
06 May 20204,5776,362.834829,122,695
07 May 20204,8466,361.520830,827,930
Total 4-7 May 202018,764 118,892,661
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,322 46,393,755
Accumulated in third phase of the program206,500 1,277,319,944
Accumulated under the program868,051 6,619,855,540
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

                                                                                                                                                                

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 217,120 A shares and 915,080 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.44% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 May 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

