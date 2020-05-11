ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 May 2020 to 7 May 2020:

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 212,607 1,528,840,031 04 May 2020 1,081 5,825.9524 6,297,855 05 May 2020 1,174 5,927.7807 6,959,215 06 May 2020 1,132 5,919.0000 6,700,308 07 May 2020 1,126 5,927.3218 6,674,164 Total 4-7 May 2020 4,513 26,631,541 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,321 13,696,386 Accumulated in third phase of the program 51,757 299,168,220 Accumulated under the program 217,120 1,555,471,572 Number of

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 849,287 6,500,962,879 04 May 2020 4,421 6,239.8205 27,586,246 05 May 2020 4,920 6,373.1280 31,355,790 06 May 2020 4,577 6,362.8348 29,122,695 07 May 2020 4,846 6,361.5208 30,827,930 Total 4-7 May 2020 18,764 118,892,661 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,322 46,393,755 Accumulated in third phase of the program 206,500 1,277,319,944 Accumulated under the program 868,051 6,619,855,540

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 217,120 A shares and 915,080 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.44% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 May 2020



