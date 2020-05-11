Press release
SimCorp will publish its interim report for Q1 2020 to NASDAQ Copenhagen on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at around 8:00 am (CEST).
SimCorp’s Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 11.00 am (CEST). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:
|From Denmark:
|+45 3272 0417
|From USA:
|+ 1 646 741 3167
|From other countries:
|+44 (0) 2071 928338
|Pin code to access the call:
|2075116
At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session.
It will also be possible to follow the presentation via this link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2k8m9n37
The presentation will be available prior to the conference call via SimCorp’s website:
http://www.simcorp.com/en/about/investor/presentations-and-events/quarterly-and-annual-investor-meetings.
SimCorp A/S
Koebenhavn, DENMARK
