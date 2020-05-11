Company Announcement no. 21/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 63,948 628.33 40,180,557 May 4, 2020 1,000 619.07 619,070 May 5, 2020 900 626.96 564,261 May 6, 2020 900 635.74 572,170 May 7, 2020 300 668.11 200,432 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 67,048 628.45 42,136,490

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 813,650 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 4.3m (approx. DKK 32.3m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

