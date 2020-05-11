NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top-level domain (TLD) .Cloud today announced the release of over 100,000 premium domain names with a new pricing structure to their worldwide partner network. These premium domain names are considered highly valuable for branding and marketing purposes and opens new opportunities for businesses to create modern branding and memorable websites.



Released on May 6, 2020 at 16:00 UTC, the inventory totaling 103,395 domains is available for immediate purchase from hundreds of domain name registrars and thousands of their resellers. The inventory has been released within a simple new pricing structure with nine tiers, and one renewal price across all tiers. The lowest tier is expected to retail for under USD200.

The inventory includes excellent choices for startup companies, their products, and enterprises launching digital services. Hundreds of choices in hot industry sectors such as cloud computing, business and finance, internet of things (IoT) and gaming are available.

Mou Mukherjee, .Cloud’s Head of Registry Services said, “Our premium domain release includes many short and memorable domains such as atom.cloud, pix.cloud, vid.cloud, simply.cloud and financial.cloud. These prized domains could serve as an enterprise’s key brand asset.”



By 2023 IDC predicts the global economy will finally reach “digital supremacy” with more than half of all GDP worldwide driven by products and services from digitally transformed enterprises. Since the pandemic, businesses have accelerated their digital transformation and innovation projects. Many businesses were forced to digitize their services. Cloud is no longer nice to have but a critical part of a company’s operations. As technology leaders invest billions of dollars into fast-tracking cloud services, focus on the digital economy has never been stronger.

Ms. Mukherjee continued, “Cloud has become more relevant today than ever and companies can stand out in the digital economy with a .cloud premium domain. Our new affordable pricing will appeal to diverse businesses with all kinds of budgets. We're thrilled that businesses now have better access to excellent, premium .cloud domains.”

For more information please visit http://get.cloud

.Cloud Domain Registry

The .Cloud top-level domain helps businesses create a modern digital identity with domain names ending in .cloud. It has secured over 180,000 registrations in 180 countries and can be purchased from the most popular domain name registrars.

.Cloud,operated by Aruba S.p.A., founded in 1994, is the leading company in Italy for data centers, web hosting, email, certified email (PEC) and domain registration services. Aruba is also active in key European markets including France, the UK and Germany. The company has extensive experience in the management of data centers, with its European network capable of hosting over 200,000 servers. Aruba manages 2.7 million domains, 8.6 million email accounts, 6.7 million certified email (PEC) accounts, 130,000 physical and virtual server, for a total of approximately 5.4 million customers.

Media enquiries: Simon Cousins, Allegravita, +1 347 850-3360