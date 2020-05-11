New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-bike Drive Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724786/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on e-bike drive market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of mid-drive motor to drive the market in terms of revenue and increasing health concerns and demand for eco-friendly transportation among consumers. In addition, increasing popularity of mid-drive motor to drive the market in terms of revenue is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The e-bike drive market analysis includes motor type segment and geographic landscapes



The e-bike drive market is segmented as below:

By Motor Type

• Hub motor

• Mid-drive motor



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the traffic snarls due to growing urbanization to drive e-bike drive unit market as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike drive market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our e-bike drive market covers the following areas:

• E-bike drive market sizing

• E-bike drive market forecast

• E-bike drive market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724786/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001